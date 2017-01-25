How to install CyanogenMod 13 on your Android phone

Update: CyanogenMod will no longer be updated. While you can still download and install previous versions of CyanogenMod, you're better off using its successor, Lineage OS, which is built to continue CyanogenMod's legacy. Check out our guide on how to download and install Lineage OS for more information.

CyanogenMod is a smartphone OS based on Android but taking a slightly different direction to the one Google goes in. First and foremost it gives you even more flexibility and customization options for your handset, as well as reducing app bloat.

It can basically be thought of as Android for the power user and it's worth stating at the outset that this will probably void your phone's warranty. Messing around with CyanogenMod is fun but can cause problems if you don't know what you're doing.

That said, you don't have to be a coder or Android expert to use it though - the installation process shouldn't take too long a lot of major handsets.