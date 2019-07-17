In today's age of sharing a little bit of everything, there are bound to be times where you want to share what’s on your screen with a friend or colleague.

In this guide we'll go over how to take a screenshot on iPhone and iPad, of any application or image on your screen while using your iOS device.

A quick note, once you’ve taken screenshots on your iPhone or iPad you can send them via plenty of apps using the Share Sheet in iOS, or annotate them with text or 'Markup' - perfect for circling a key area of an image or adding some wording for context.

How to take a screenshot on iPhone X and beyond

While the previous shape of iPhone relied on using the home button to take screenshots, the almost-all-screen setup of the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR has forced a change in Apple’s thinking.

If anything, we’ve found it easier to take a screenshot on these iPhones - simply press and hold the power/lock key (that you use to wake the iPhone) and the volume up button on the opposite side.

This will take a screenshot and send a small thumbnail of it to the bottom corner of the screen. The screenshot itself is automatically saved to Photos and the thumbnail will disappear after a few seconds, with the screenshot saved to the Photos app.

You can tap the thumbnail to crop the screenshot or scribble over it to your heart’s content.

Then tap 'Done' in the top left corner when you've finished editing and you'll be given the option to save the edited screenshot to your Photos app (and Files in iOS 13), or to delete the screenshot completely.

Of course, you can simply share the screenshot too - just hold the thumbnail to share the image via any supported apps like iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook or Twitter.

Note that the same method applies to the latest iPad Pro models - just swap the side button for the top button and share away!

How to take a screenshot on iPhone 8, 8 Plus and older

If you’re using an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or earlier, or an iPod Touch or an iPad with a home button, screenshots are still nice and easy to take.

Hold the top button (or side button, depending on your device) and press the home button at the same time to take a screenshot.

As with newer iPhone models, you can add drawings and text by tapping the thumbnail that appears, or share the image as it is by long-pressing the thumbnail.