How to upgrade your car's subwoofers & amplifiers

When selecting an amplifier, you first need to consider just how many speakers you want amplified – will you be powering just a sub, or also the cabin speakers? If you don't have a sub and just want to power the nice speakers you've installed in the cabin, then go for a two or four channel amp.

If you're also looking to power your subwoofer with the same amp, you can go for either a 2.1 channel amp, a four channel amp with two of the outputs 'bridged' (just make sure that the amp can be bridged), or a 5.1 channel amp (if you want to power the rear speakers, too, or have a movie player).

If you are keen on a larger (greater than 10" or 400W) subwoofer, or plan on installing multiple subs, you may be better off looking for a separate (or multiple) mono amp(s) for your subwoofer(s) alongside the two- or four-channel amp for your cabin speakers.

But just because you want multiple subs, doesn't mean you need multiple amps – a big 1000W amp will be able to power two 500W subs – just as long as you wire them correctly. When connecting multiple speakers/subs to a single output channel, you need to decide if you're going to wire them in series (increasing the load on the amp) or in parallel (decreasing the load). Such decisions are best left to professionals, but if you're embarking on this yourself, you should start by reading this guide here.

Further to this, when choosing an amp, more power is almost always better. So, if you have a 500W subwoofer, you're better off going for a 550W amp over a 450W or 500W one. If you plan on adding a second subwoofer later, you may even be better off getting a 1000W amp and turning the gain down at install to prevent damage to your sub.

If you're pairing a 200W amp to a 500W sub, you've wasted your money; you would have been better of spending it on a cheaper 300W subwoofer and better 300W amp.