How to get Android Nougat beta on your Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

If you've been waiting for that sweet, sweet Android Nougat update to arrive on your Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge, you're in a bit of luck.

The tech giant is gearing up to offer Android 7.0 to the two phones as part of its Galaxy Beta Program, beginning November 9 and running through mid-December. We haven't heard when Samsung plans to officially launch Android Nougat, but there's a good chance a full-blown release will come around that time next month.

While not an official release, the Android 7.0 beta lets participants experience Nougat's features and UX before anyone else, plus allows them to send feedback to Samsung to improve the experience for all users.

Samsung offered a similar arrangement for Android Marshmallow on the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge, and it seems keen to put Nougat through the same paces on its newer flagships.

How do I get Android Nougat?

Users in both the US and UK are eligible to participate in the Galaxy Beta Program, though your Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge needs to meet certain criteria first.

Namely, your phone must be unlocked if you live in the UK, and for those in the US, your model needs to be from Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon.

The Galaxy S7 Edge Olympic edition and Batman Injustice Edition aren't supported by the program.

Direct reply notifications are a feature of Android Nougat

To join up, you'll need to download the Galaxy Beta Program app from Galaxy Apps, then submit an application through the app's Registration menu, located along the top.

If you have a Samsung Account (you can activate one here ) and meet the necessary criteria, your registration will be completed, though Samsung has final say whether you're ultimately selected for the program.

Should you be selected, just head to the Software Update section in your phones settings to download Nougat builds.

It's important to note Samsung's Android Nougat beta isn't the final version of the software, and therefore may have missing features and/or cause errors or malfunctioning. You've been warned.

If you're willing to run that risk and you're selected, you may get to experience some great new Nougat-y features. Of course, Samsung's patented TouchWiz will lend its own flare to the experience. Again, you've been warned.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S7 deals No price information Check Mighty Ape