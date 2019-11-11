The cheapest Bose QuietComfort 35 II prices and sales for Black Friday 2019

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II price is starting to come down since the headphones' release in 2017. Bose is a company known for high-quality headphones, and the company's QC35 II do not disappoint. The top-of-line headphones include premium features like advanced noise cancelation, and with that comes a premium price. To help you find the best deals, we've rounded up the best Bose QuietComfort 35 II prices and sales that are available online.



The Bose QuietComfort 35 II were released as a follow up to the original QuietComfort 35 headphones. As the name implies, the Bose headphones feature world-class noise cancelation technology with three different levels to fit any and all environments. The lightweight headphones also offer a comfortable around-ear fit with pillow-like cushions that provide all-day comfort and include up to 20 hours of battery life. The wireless headphones work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can control your music, check the weather, and more using just your voice.



The Bose QuietComfort 35 II price starts at $349 in the US, £329 in the UK, and AU$500 in Australia. And due to their near-constant popularity, discounts on the headphones are rare - but not impossible. We're here to help with the best Bose QuietComfort 35 II deals below from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, John Lewis, Currys and more. We're also hoping that come Black Friday we'll see some enticing Bose QuietComfort 35 II sales.

The best Black Friday Bose QuietComfort 35 II deals

While you can shop current offers below, you can also look forward to great discounts during Black Friday 2019. To help you find all the best offers in one place, we've created a Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals guide. We'll also tell you everything else you need to know about the November sale event, such as when it starts, what prices to expect, and which retailers are participating.

Is the Bose QuietComfort 35 II price worth it?

With the release of the Bose 700 noise canceling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II price has seen a hit. That means these excellent luxury headphones are becoming more and more affordable, with a price tag that's more than worth it for the quality of audio, power of noise cancelation, and sheer comfort you're getting included. At a launch price of $350/£330, the QC35 II model was originally reserved for true audiophiles, but with Bose QuietComfort 35 II deals hitting the $270/£250 mark more people than ever can get in on the action.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II price and deals

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones

Fantastic noise-cancellation

Weight: 8.3 grams | Battery Life: 20 hours | Connection: Wireless | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise Cancellation: Yes | Alexa enabled: Yes

World-class noise cancellation

Integrated with Alexa and Google

Comfortable fit

Expensive

The QuietComfort II headphones from Bose provide a deep and powerful sound while also featuring advanced noise reduction technology, resulting in the perfect headphones for travel, a busy office, or anywhere else you want to block out unwanted noise. You can also use the compatible Bose app to adjust the level of noise cancellation, enable music sharing, and manage your Bluetooth connections. The headphones also work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II sales are starting to reflect the age of the headphones, especially since the Bose 700s were released. That means the price on these headphones is becoming more and more affordable every week.

Where to find more Bose QuietComfort 35 II sales

If you fancy a hunt for yourself, try out these retailers for the best Bose QuietComfort 35 II sales:

Learn more about the headphones with our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.



Shop more earbud deals with our roundup of the best cheap wireless headphone deals and the best Bose headphone sales and prices that are happening now.