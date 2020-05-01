Audible free trial: what's included and how to get Audible free

If you've heard about the Audible free trial and want to know what's included, how to get Audible for free, or are simply curious about Amazon's excellent audiobook service, then you've come to the right page.

Subscribing to any service can be a big jump, especially in these times where we're all trying to tighten our belts. Conveniently, there's always a free Audible trial running - sometimes with up to three months free. Right now, there are no extensions above the standard 30-day trial period but you shouldn't let this from stopping you trying this excellent service from Amazon, as you're still getting plenty of goodies for free.

Audible free trial: how to sign up

Audible free trial | Get a 30-day free trial of Audible

With this 30-day Audible free trial, you'll get one free audiobook to begin with, plus another two Audible Original audiobooks. If you're not happy with your initial selections, then you can swap them, free of charge - and they're yours to keep, forever. You can also cancel the trial at any time and still have full access to your free Audible ebooks. View Deal

Is Audible free?

Audible is not free, even for Amazon Prime users. It operates on a monthly subscription basis, costing $14.95 / £7.99 per month. However, some content may be heavily discounted or free for members. If you subscribe, you'll receive regular credits that can be used to buy any audiobook on the site, regardless of price.

It's also possible to give Audible a go for free, for a limited time, if you haven't taken advantage of the free trial before. By signing up for the Audible free trial, you'll get instant access to (and can keep) some free audible ebooks for absolutely no cost. Bear in mind that you can simply cancel anytime within the trial period, with no strings attached. You can also switch your free audiobooks if you're not happy with your initial selection - you're not bound in.

Audible free trial: what's included?

With the standard 30-day free trial you'll receive:

One free audiobook token when you start the trial

Two free audiobooks of your choice from the Audible Originals selection

Unlimited access to the Audible Original podcasts

Free access to the Audible app (Windows, iOS, Android, Amazon devices)

Offline access to any of your titles

With the Audible free trial, you'll have access to up to three free audiobooks in total - an excellent package that allows you to dip your toes into the world of Audible.

One thing to note is that two of the three free audiobooks you'll receive have to come from the Audible Originals selection, which is a curated list of exclusive Audible-only titles. The list changes every month, and there are normally hundreds of titles to choose from across a whole range of genres - all the way from fantasy to self-help and everything in between.

Audible Originals are normally fairly short form, rather than being full-length audiobooks. They can range anywhere from half an hour all the way to several hours, but rarely reach the 20-plus hours that's common for most Audible audiobooks.

If you decide to continue your subscription after your free Audible trial has ended, you'll still be entitled to free audiobooks as part of your subscription. Depending on which plan you choose, you'll be able to get your hands on up to four free audiobooks a month, or up to 24 in a single upfront purchase, allowing you to build up a sizeable library in a short amount of time.

Who's eligible for the Audible free trial?

Everyone is eligible for the free trial, simply create a free Audible account and you're good to go.

Currently, the free trial is only available to non-existing users only. So, if you're already an Audible subscriber or have already redeemed your free trial on your account, then you will not be eligible for another free trial.

Will Audible extend my free trial?

If you're already signed up for an Audible free trial, you won't be able to get an extension: once you're in, you're in. If you want to keep getting Audiobooks, you'll have to start paying a membership.

However, Audible does sometimes offer a three-month trial - rather than just 30 days - so if you're dead set on saving money, and not in a rush, you could wait for the next time that promo appears.

We last saw the three-month Audible trial in April - you could get three months for just 99p. However, this only ran for around a week, so you have to be quick when you see it. These longer Audible trial promotions tend to run every couple of months, so it's unlikely another one will crop up for a while - but we're always on the lookout, so bookmark this page and check in regularly for the latest Audible free trial news.



What happens when my Audible trial is over?

Audible will roll your membership onto a paid tier after your 30 days are up, so if you're planning to cancel your subscription, make sure you do so before the trial period is over. If you do choose to do this, you'll still have access to all your existing audiobook choices, so it's very much an opt-out friendly service if you're that way inclined.

Also, if you cancel your subscription immediately after signing up for the free trial, you'll still be on the free trial for the remaining 30 days. If you're concerned about forgetting to cancel then don't worry - there's absolutely no risk with canceling immediately.

If you do choose to roll over to a paid subscription, you'll automatically be enrolled on the gold membership plan, which is currently $14.95 / £7.99 per month. You can see the full range of prices below, or alternatively, if you'd like a detailed overview of membership plans and what's included you can visit the Audible membership page here.



