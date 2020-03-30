Netflix Australia’s best TV shows: 80+ must-watch series to stream in 2020

UPDATE: Tiger King is Netflix's craziest docuseries yet, involving big cat tourism, polygamy, cult leaders, drug dealers and attempted murder – find out more about this Netflix Original documentary series in the list below!

Since its arrival on Australian shores, we've enjoyed unfettered access to all of Netflix's critically-lauded original shows. Not only that, users also have access to a wealth of other licensed material.

If you're like us, you spend a good deal of your time Netflixing. Sure, Netflix also streams movies, but its television output is perhaps the reason most people have signed up for an account. There's nothing quite like firing up Netflix and binge-watching a series at your own pace. Getting instant access to entire seasons of Stranger Things from day one is half the appeal.

This is why we've created the TechRadar guide to the best shows on Netflix Australia right now (in no particular order). We'll keep this best TV show list constantly updated with the latest television shows that you should be watching on Netflix in Australia and also tell you why.

The best new TV series on Netflix Australia

We’ve selected more than 80 great series worth watching over the following pages, but if you've watched 'em all already you can also find out what's new on Netflix this month right here, or cut to the chase with our quick picks for the top trending shows on Netflix right now.

The following list charts the best shows that are currently trending right now on Netflix Australia. For our complete list of shows, which has been separated into genre, continue on to the next page or select your preferred genre from the drop-down list above!

1. Tiger King

The latest documentary series on Netflix to make you ask, "how is this real?", Tiger King takes you behind the scenes of big cat tourism in the United States, and it's eye-opening to say the least. At the centre of all this is Joe Exotic – a gun-toting, gay polygamist country singer and aspiring politician who runs a roadside zoo showcasing hundreds of tigers, lions and other big cats. Things take a dark turn when a war breaks out between Joe and Carole Baskin, a so-called animal rights activist and big cat sanctuary owner who may have had a hand in her millionaire husband's disappearance and presumed death. What starts as a documentary about an eccentric with a lot of big cats in cages and a hunger for fame quickly escalates into darker and more serious territory involving cult leaders, drugs and murder-for-hire. A story that almost seems too crazy to be true, Tiger King is bound to be your next reality obsession.

Details: 1 seasons, 7 episodes per season, 41-48 minutes per episode

2. Altered Carbon

Based on the science fiction book series of the same name by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon explores a futuristic world where death has become an inconvenience rather than a permanent state. A human's entire life can be backed up onto a chip in their neck, so when they die, they can move onto to a different body and continue on in another form. In the show's first season, Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman) is brought out of digital prison after 250 years to solve a rich man's attempted (permanent) murder. Kovacs is the last remaining Envoy, a super soldier who is now tasked with working for the very people he fought a war against. Following the conclusion of that mystery, Kovacs is back 30 years later in a new sleeve (Anthony Mackie) for season 2, and his goal is to track down the long lost love of his life, Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). With an epic scope and a visual style influenced by the cyberpunk classic Blade Runner, Altered Carbon is one of the most epic shows that Netflix has produced to date.

Details: 2 seasons, 8 episodes per season, 45-56 minutes per episode

3. Locke & Key

Based on the beloved comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, Locke & Key follows three siblings who move into their ancestral home following the murder of their father. Soon after arriving, the kids discover that the house is filled with magical keys which not only grant them powers, but could also bring them closer to solving their father's murder. Of course, their discovery also awakens a mysterious demon who also wants the keys, so they'll have to keep their wits sharp to stay alive.

Details: 1 season, 10 episodes per season, 40-48 minutes per episode

4. I Am Not Okay With This

From the producers of Stranger Things, and the creative team behind The End of the F***ing World, comes I Am Not Okay With This – a new show about a troubled teenager named Sydney (IT's Sophia Lillis) who discovers she has super powers and must juggle these newfound abilities with her complicated home and school life. You can also expect these powers to wreak havoc on her budding sexuality. With episodes lasting roughly 20 minutes each, I Am Not Okay With This is perfect for those looking for something short and punchy to watch. Also stars Lillis' IT co-star, Wyatt Oleff.

Details: 1 season, 7 episodes per season, 19-24 minutes per episode

5. The Witcher

Grand in scale and epic in scope, Netflix's The Witcher series may very well end up being the Game of Thrones-sized hit the service has been looking for all these years. Though The Witcher is a property that's well-known in the gaming world, Netflix's series actually hews closer to the original book series by Polish fantasy author Andrzej Sapkowski. Lending significant muscle and star-power to the series is Henry Cavill, who's clearly having the time of his life as the titular Witcher, Geralt of Rivia. But it isn't just Geralt's adventure, here – throughout the first season of the season, he'll also cross paths with Ciri (Freya Allan), a princess who's lost her parents and kingdom, and Yennefer, a sorceress whose journey has forced her to overcome many obstacles, including her own deformity. While The Witcher is initially slow out of the gate, the show rewards the viewer with a great amount of depth and fantastic action sequences. We think Netflix is on to a winner here.

Details: 1 seasons, 8 episodes per season, 60 minutes per episode

6. Sex Education

Meek teenager Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) can't catch a break at school, with kids constantly teasing him about his mother (Gillian Anderson) and her profession as a sex therapist. Of course, teens are more vulnerable and inexperienced than most when it comes to sexual matters, so when Otis inadvertently deals out some of the useful advice he'd overheard from his mother to a sexually-frustrated bully, he soon garners an unwanted reputation as the school's unofficial sex therapist. Sensing a potential to make money, Maeve (Emma Mackey) teams up with Otis to help find paying customers amongst their classmates. Now back for season 2, Netflix's Sex Education is a frank and funny series that never shies away from embarrassing truths.

Details: 2 seasons, 8 episodes per season, 47-52 minutes per episode

7. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Forget the '90s TV series Sabrina the Teenage Witch, because aside from sharing character names, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is an entirely different beast. Darker and scarier than that family-friendly take, Netflix's version of the classic Archie Comics character owes a lot more to creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's recent comic series of the same name. Dealing head on with Satanism, demons and other dark subject matter, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina makes for a perfect companion to Riverdale (also from Aguirre-Sacasa), which tends to dabble in death and mystery, too. Of course, the show is quite fun, too, with a terrific performances from Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) as Sabrina, Lucy Davis (Wonder Woman) as Aunt Hilda and Australia's own Miranda Otto (Return of the King) as Aunt Zelda. Spooky and clever, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina positively ghoulish fun. Now in its third season, the show picks up right after the season 2's shocking revelation that Sabrina is prophesied to rule alongside the Dark Lord as Queen of Hell following an apocalyptic end of the world scenario (we told you this wasn't a family comedy).

Details: 3 seasons, 10 episodes per season (plus one holiday special), 60 minutes per episode

8. Next in Fashion

Unlike many other competitive reality shows, Next in Fashion succeeds by celebrating the work of its talented artists and designers rather than resorting to the usual cattiness and forced drama that makes similar shows unbearable. Join Queer Eye's fashion guru Tan France and model/designer Alexa Chung as they set out to find the world's next big name in fashion. It's worth noting that none of the show's contestants are amateurs – each one has dressed some of the world's biggest celebrities and is just waiting for the opportunity that will turn them into a household name. Now, if only Netflix would greenlight additional reality shows for the other members of the Fab 5! Just imagine a home renovation show hosted by Bobby Berk, or a cooking show starring Antoni Porowski...

Details: 1 season, 10 episodes per season, 45-55 minutes per episode

9. The End of the F***ing World

This darkly funny British series feels like a cross between Thelma and Louise and True Romance, with its two young protagonists on the lam after running away from home and accidentally killing someone. James (Alex Lawther) is a prospective teenage psychopath looking for his first person to kill. Enter Alyssa (Jessica Barden), a girl from his class who wants out of her horrible home life. With the two now a couple and on the run, will James satisfy his bloodlust by killing his new girlfriend? Or will she warm his black heart? The first season ended on a huge cliffhanger that left everything up in the air - particularly the fate of one of the show's main characters. With season two, we definitely hope to see that person return, or else we riot! Pitch-black in its humour and surprisingly sweet, The End of the F***ing World is one for those who like their entertainment with an edge.

Details: 2 seasons, 8 episodes per season, 25 minutes per episode

10. Ugly Delicious

A documentary series that simultaneously celebrates food while asking why we like it in the first place, Ugly Delicious is a must-watch for any food lover. World-renowned chef David Chang takes us on a culinary journey, exploring the foods we cherish, from pizza to barbecue and everything in between. Rather than just show us the best forms of each dish, Chang's approach is entirely different, looking back at the history and ethnography of each meal and asking us to do away with our food elitism. It's only then that we can open our minds up to the endless possibilities of what food can actually be.

Details: 2 seasons, 4-8 episodes per season, 60 minutes per episode

The best way to approach BoJack Horseman is to let it slowly grow on you. Chances are you won't be blown away by it from the first episode, but once you get hip to its rhythm, you'll likely find it to be one of the best animated comedy shows since Bob's Burgers (only with a lot more depth). Will Arnett voices BoJack, a washed-up '90s sitcom star who spends his days being bitter about his failures alongside his perpetual houseguest, Todd (Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul). Things get complicated when his cat girlfriend and agent Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) hires ghost writer Diane (Alison Brie) to pen BoJack's memoir. Filled with hilarious characters that could only exist in drawing-form, BoJack Horseman is a real winner. Now back for its sixth and final season, BoJack finds himself at a crossroads on his road to recovery. Meanwhile, Diane moves to Chicago with her new boyfriend as Mr. Peanutbutter struggles to keep his relationship with Pickles from falling apart.

Details: 6 seasons, 12 episodes per season, 25 minutes per episode