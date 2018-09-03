You can now use your Office 365 Personal subscription on all your devices

If you're a Microsoft Office 365 Personal subscriber, you can now install Word, PowerPoint, Excel, OneNote and Outlook on all your devices – both desktop and mobile – and stay logged into five of them simultaneously.

This is a real boon and makes the plan a lot more tempting. Previously, a Personal subscription only allowed you to install the software on one PC or Mac, one tablet and one phone. If you needed to work on any more devices, you'd have to upgrade to the more expensive Family plan.

The update will be rolled out to subscribers automatically over the next 30 days, so you don't need to do anything – just sit tight.

Work it

Office 365 doesn't just offer Microsoft's full suite of productivity software, it also gives you 1TB storage with Microsoft OneDrive, plus various other cloud-based perks. Your software is updated automatically as soon as a new feature becomes available, you can easily share and collaborate with other users, and you get 60 minutes of Skype calls per month.

In addition to regular big fixes and security updates, Microsoft has a raft of new features in the works, including 'intelligent sharing', which will share presentations with meeting attendees, and a new file view for OneDrive that automatically surfaces files you might find useful.

If you've been tempted by a subscription before but put off by the price, it's now much better value.