You can now order UFC 261 to watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 - here's how

Hot on the heels of last month's Ngannou vs Miocic's rematch comes another much-anticipated sequel encounter, with UFC 261 offering up a Welterweight title showdown between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

Set to take place on Saturday, April 24, the two fighters first locked horns back in September at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi last year.

That fight saw the "Nigerian Nightmare" live up to his nickname as he saw off challenger ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal, cruising to a unanimous points victory in what was Usman's second defence of his belt.

The fight tops a stacked UFC 261 bill which also includes two female title fights, with flyweight belt holder Valentina Shevchenko meeting former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade, and current 115-pound titleholder Weili Zhang taking on former champ Rose Namajunas.

The card also marks the return of full capacity UFC shows, with the 15,000 seats at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida selling out in record time.

Read on to discover how to order ESPN Plus's UFC PPV now and get prepared to watch eagerly-awaited Usman vs Masvidal 2 rematch at UFC 261.

What does a UFC fan receive with their ESPN+ subscription?

As well as all the action from Jacksonville, a subscription to ESPN+ opens up access to exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.

Outside of UFC live streams and coverage, ESPN Plus continues to pick up loads of other great live sport action. Alongside top rank boxing, it also shows loads of European soccer, and even gets the odd NHL and NFL game. Considering you get the whole year for less than an effective $30 with the above bundle, it's hard to ignore the value.