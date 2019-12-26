You can get the all-new Roku Express on sale for just $24 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable streaming device, then you're in luck. Amazon has the Roku Express on sale for just $24. That's a 20% discount and the best price we've found for the HD streaming media player. Amazon also has the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K on sale for $45.



The 2019 Roku Express allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows in HD from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The easy-to-install Roku plugs into your TV and once connected to the internet allows you to start streaming with access to over 500,000+ movies and TV episodes. The compact remote also lets you search for your favorite movies and TV shows and features shortcuts to popular streaming channels.

If you're new to streaming, the Roku Express is the perfect device to get you started. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Roku on sale, so you should act now before it's too late.

Roku deals:

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player: $29.99 $24 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Roku Express streaming stick on sale for just $24 at Amazon. The streaming device allows you to stream your favorite content in HD including live TV, news, sports, movies, TV shows, and more.

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR: $59 $44.85 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus that's currently on sale for $45 at Amazon. The Roku Plus also features a voice remote so you can launch movies and browse shows completely hands-free.

Learn more about the streaming media player with our guide to the Best Roku streaming device: which Roku is best for you?