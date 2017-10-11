Xiaomi's latest USB Type-C earphones feature Hi-Res audio with active noise cancellation

At an event held in New Delhi, Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi launched the Mi Noise Cancelling USB Type-C headphones in India. Launched during the Mi Mix 2 announcement, these noise cancelling earphones join a list of some of the few good USB Type-C earphones in India.

We recently covered a list of the best earphones you can buy under Rs. 1000 in India. While these new Mi Noise Cancelling earphones don’t quite fit the list, they are some of the few decent quality USB Type-C earphones available at the moment. Xiaomi says that these earphones are Hi-Res audio certified and feature Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive audio experience.

Hi-res audio, ANC and more

Given its slightly high price, these Mi earphones offer a rich audio experience with a frequency response range of 20-40,000Hz, an iron acoustic architecture and 113dB sensitivity. When ANC is activated, these earphones can suppress external noise above 25dB. Other features include a set of buttons to manage calls, tracks and volume, along with an in-built mic.

Xiaomi has used a metallic design for the body of these Mi USB Type-C earphones, giving them a rich and premium look. With braided wire and the cable made from TPE, a highly elastic material, these earphones should survive some tough tests during the usage.

These new Mi Noise Cancelling USB Type-C earphones don’t come cheap - Xiaomi has priced them at Rs. 2,999 and they will go on sale in the next few days on Mi.com, the official online store of the company.