Xiaomi to set a new benchmark this year with its camera department

Xiaomi has improved the imaging performance on a lot of its smartphones in the past one year. A part of this is due to the dedicated camera department that was established by Xiaomi last year and continues to research and develop new features and improve the overall post-processing of pictures.

On Monday, Lei Jun, CEO at Xiaomi posted on Weibo that he expects the quality of the pictures to improve a lot as the camera department has been swiftly advancing with testing new features and improving the existing ones.

Getting serious about cameras

In his post, Lei Jun listed a few of the breakthroughs that Xiaomi has achieved in the camera department. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 was awarded 103 points by DxOMark for its camera performance which is more than the score of phones like the iPhone XR, Pixel 3, Galaxy S9 Plus and OnePlus 6T, to name a few. A couple of features like the night mode and slow-motion video recording at 960fps improved the overall photography experience on the Mix 3.

The same post-processing quality also trickled down to the Mi 8, Xiaomi's flagship phone for 2018 and Mi Mix 2S. In addition to this, Lei Jun reaffirmed the company's aim to provide a great photography experience even on mid-range smartphones.

Last month, Xiaomi branched off Redmi as its sub-brand which will focus on mid-range smartphones and the Note 7 is the first phone under the "Redmi by Xiaomi" brand. One of the key highlights of the phone is its 48MP rear camera, making it the most affordable phone to have 48MP snapper.

Xiaomi has the Mi 9 as its flagship smartphone for 2019 which will be something to look forward to and we expect it to feature a couple of new camera features in addition to post-processing improvements.