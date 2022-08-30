Xiaomi Smart TV X Series launched in India in 3 size variants

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi India today launched a new line of TVs, 'Smart TV X Series', which come with 4K resolution, and the series consists of three smart TVs with different screen sizes. The TVs are powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology for an immersive and true-to-life viewing experience. They feature 30W speaker, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD and DTS:Virtual X technology that provide theatre quality sound experience at home.

Xiaomi India has come up with this series as it believes that the market has moved from content in 480P-HD-Full HD, to 4K. Sudeep Sahu, Senior Product Manager, Xiaomi India said, "we see more and more content platforms embracing 4K resolution as it becomes the resolution of choice for years to come."

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series provides best all-round performance in picture, sound, and overall user experience as Xiaomi's first choice in 4K Resolution line-up, he added.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series: Features

(Image credit: Xiaomi India)

The new line-up supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, and features in-house image-processing algorithm, Vivid Picture Engine (VPE). With a 94% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, users get to experience 1.07 billion colors that bring the best visual experience for any content. Xiaomi's proprietary MEMC engine - Reality Flow analyses picture frames and interpolates frames to ensure smooth and blur-free visuals when watching fast-paced content.

With bezel-less design, Xiaomi Smart TV X Series offers full screen experience with 96.9% screen-to-body ratio. Featuring a metallic frame, the new range of Xiaomi Smart TVs comes in 3 different sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, and and 55-inch.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series also features the latest version of PatchWall, and users will now be able to discover YouTube Music Playlists directly from the PatchWall Music Tab. In addition, users get to experience 30+ international and Indian content partners and also make smart recommendations and content from 15+ languages. Designed specifically for Indian consumers, there are plethora of features in PatchWall including IMDb integration on home screen, 300+ live channels, Universal Search and Kids Mode.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series runs on the Android TV 10 platform along with an interactive PatchWall. It is powered by 64-bit Quad Core A55 chip, the television also features 2GB RAM + 8GB Storage. The new range supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. With addition to 3 HDMI Port (eARC x 1), it also comes with 2 USB ports and an AV and earphone port.

The smarts television also comes with a minimalistic remote that come with a wide range of functions and control, including Quick Mute, Quick Wake and Quick Settings buttons.

Price and availability

(Image credit: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series range starts from Rs 28,999, Rs 34,999, Rs 39,999 across sizes starting for 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch respectively. The new series will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores.