Xiaomi reveals Mi Max 3 design and specifications: 5,500mAh battery, 6.9-inch display and more

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has teased it upcoming phablet, the Mi Max 3 ahead of its launch in China on July 19. The device has been in the news for some time now after several leaks and rumors related to the device were reported online.

Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of the device for some time and now, its founder, Bin Lin has shared the official renders of the device on Chinese social networking portal Weibo, revealing the design and some of the specifications of the device. The renders have also revealed three color options of the device – Black, Blue and Gold.

In his post, Bin Lin mentioned that even though the Mi Max 3 is considerably bigger than its predecessor, the phone does not feel big in hand and this may be due to the 18:9 panel. The Mi Max 3 will feature a 6.9-inch display compared to the 6.44-inch display of the Mi Max 2. He further added that the 5,500mAh battery will offer long battery life on the device.

Coming to the design of the device, the Mi Max 3 looks similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro at the back as it features a vertically placed dual camera setup and similarly placed fingerprint sensor. The device is expected to feature a metal unibody design.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to run on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 skinned on top out of the box. The device is confirmed to feature a 6.9-inch full HD+ 2.5D curved IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

While there is no information regarding Corning Gorilla Glass protection, the predecessor of the device had Gorilla Glass 3 and the Mi Max 3 is also expected to have similar protection.

In terms of performance, the Mi Max 3 is expected to be powered by powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, making it the second device from Xiaomi to feature this SoC after the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. In terms of memory, the device is expected to be announced in three variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the device is rumored to feature a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4µm pixel size and a 5MP secondary camera with dual LED flash. On the front, the device is reported to feature an 8MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will be powered by a 5,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Connectivity options on the device will include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type – C port.