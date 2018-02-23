Mi Max 3 may arrive with wireless charging and face recognition

A new leak about Xiaomi’s next Mi Max phone has surfaced online. The leak suggests that Xiaomi may incorporate wireless charging tech in the Mi Max 3, alongside an 18:9 display and a 5500mAh battery.

XDA developers recently obtained firmware files, which suggest that the phone will be huge revamp over last year’s model. The Mi Max 3 is said to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery. In the firmware files, some lines of the code reveal that the Max 3 could bring support for wireless charging. XDA also found a video that displays how to place the phone on the wireless charger.

Although the code reveals a Snapdragon 660 SoC, it is highly possible that the phone might ship with a Snapdragon 636, as the maximum frequency listed is 1.8GHz, which is less than 2.2GHz, which is the maximum frequency of SD 660. Also, the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a SD 636, but the firmware files of the phone suggest that it has a SD 660 like the Max 3.

Considering Xiaomi’s recent association with the Wireless Power Consortium, it can be assumed that the company may launch devices with wireless charging support. Not just the Mi Max, but it could be a standard feature in Xiaomi’s high-end phones.

The firmware codes further disclose the information about the camera sensors The Max 3 is said to feature a Sony IMX363 or Samsung’s dual camera module (S5K217+S5K5E8) while the front will have a Samsung S5K4H7 module. What’s more interesting here is that the front camera will be aided by an iris sensor by OmniVision.

Apart from the new additions, there were details about he Android version, IR blaster, and strangely, it also gets support for dual SD cards.

The leak suggests that the phone will get even better for multimedia consumption this time. It has got a humongous battery, huge 18:9 display, wireless charging, and a lot of space with dual microSD card support.

It is to be seen how the company manages to keep the price affordable like its predecessor.