Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to get Android 8.0 Oreo with MIUI 9.5 update

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced that its popular budget smartphone in India, the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be finally upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo with the upcoming MIUI 9.5 update. The update is scheduled to start rolling out from June 29.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India in February, running on Android 7.1.2 Nougat with MIUI 9 skinned on top. While the device was launched with decent specifications and a competitive price, the older Android version was an issue for many users.

During the launch, the company had announced that the device will be upgraded to Android Oreo and now, the company has announced on Twitter that it will start rolling out the Android Oreo update for the device from June 29. The company has said that the update will be rolled out in a phased manner and if you are not a part of the first phase, you will get the update soon.

Xiaomi had earlier rolled out the MIUI 9.5 update to some Redmi Note 5 Pro users, but the company had to roll it back as it had many bugs. Now, the company seems to have removed the bugs and is ready to push the update once again.

At the moment, it is not known what new features Xiaomi is adding with this update, but it is expected to bring dual 4G VoLTE and 4K video recording support. The device is also expected to soon receive the MIUI 10 Global Beta.