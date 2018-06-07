Xiaomi announces MIUI 10 Global ROM in India: Supported devices, features and more

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi today announced the MIUI 10 Global ROM at an event in New Delhi along with its selfie centric budget device, the Redmi Y2. The company had announced the MIUI 10, the company’s latest version of MIUI in China along with the Mi 8 Series.

MIUI 10 includes various design changes and additions such as AI portrait mode, revamped recents menu, gestures and an improved notification center. The new MIUI 10 is aimed at improved performance, making proper use of the bigger full screen display and software based AI portrait mode.

Apart from these changes, MIUI 10 also includes new features aimed at Indian users such as the ability to scan Paytm QR codes from the camera app, new system sound and ambient noises, revamped versions of MI Music, Mi Video, a progressive web app that will allow users to use Flipkart, OLA and other services in the Mi browser and a new quick menu tab for business and service messages.

Xiaomi today announced that the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM will start rolling out to multiple devices including the Redmi Y2 from mid-June and the Stable ROM will start rolling out sometime in September. The company has also revealed the devices that will get the MIUI 10 update.

MIUI 10 eligible devices