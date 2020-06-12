Xiaomi Mi Band 5 release date, price, news and features

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 - or Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 as it looks to be called outside China - is the successor to the Mi Band 4, a cheap fitness tracker from mid-2019 that impressed us with a range of features that you definitely can't guarantee will be available on other trackers with a low price tag.

After a period of leaks and rumors, the Mi Band 5 has now been announced, and on paper at least it sounds like a decent successor to the impressive Mi Band 4.

It has most of the same core features, but with upgrades in a number of key areas, including the screen and sleep tracking.

You'll find everything there is to know about the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 below, including information on the release date and its likely low, low price.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The newest budget fitness tracker from Xiaomi

The newest budget fitness tracker from Xiaomi When is it out? Announced on June 11, in stores from July

Announced on June 11, in stores from July How much will it cost? Likely around $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$59

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was announced on June 11, putting it almost exactly a year after the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

As for when you'll actually be able to buy it though, that's slightly less clear. So far it has only been fully announced for China, where it's hitting stores on June 18, however Xiaomi's global Twitter account has since tweeted that the Mi Band 5 will hit other regions starting "next month" - so July.

There's no exact date given, and it might vary from region to region, but the wait shouldn't be too long in most cases. The tweet, which you can see below, also shows that the Mi Band 5 is seemingly actually called the Mi Smart Band 5 outside China.

How soon? Sooner than you expect🔥🔥🔥 #MiSmartBand5 pic.twitter.com/j1Gwyp5LsWJune 11, 2020

So far pricing has only been confirmed for China. There, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will start at 189 Chinese yuan (around $25 / £20 / AU$40) for a version without NFC (for contactless payments), rising to 229 Chinese yuan (roughly $30 / £25 / AU$45) for a version with NFC.

In other regions we'd expect the price will be higher, but probably not by much. For reference, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 cost $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$59 at launch, so the Mi Band 5 might have a similar price tag.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 design and screen

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has a similar design to the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, with an oblong-shaped tracker set into a colorful strap.

The body is 47.2 x 18.5 x 12.4mm and either 11.9g for the standard model or 12.1g for the version with NFC (though it's not yet confirmed whether both of these will make it out of China).

The strap meanwhile is available in a range of colors, including some dual-color options and ones that match certain branded animated watch faces that you can access, such as ones for SpongeBob SquarePants, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Hatsune Miku.

Speaking of the watch faces, there are over 100 of them in all, and they're displayed on the Mi Band 5's 1.1-inch 126 x 294 color AMOLED screen. That's up from a 0.95-inch screen on the Mi Band 4, giving you 20% more space to play with.

The screen can reach up to 450 nits of brightness (up from 400 on the Mi Band 4) and like its predecessor there's a button below the screen, as well as the display itself being a touchscreen. That button primarily functions to wake up the wearable, or return to the previous screen.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 battery and specs

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has a 125mAh battery which Xiaomi claims can last for up to 14 days between charges. That's notably less than the 20 days of claimed life for the Mi Band 4, but Xiaomi's previous band really did live up to those claims, so 14 days here is likely.

A full charge should take around two hours, and Xiaomi has changed the charging method, opting for a magnetic dock rather than a charging cradle. This means you don't need to take the strap off the tracker to charge it, and should generally be a slicker solution.

As for specs, the Mi Band 5 has an apparently faster chipset than its predecessor, along with NFC (in some models), Bluetooth 5.0, 16MB of storage, and 512KB of RAM (so a smartwatch this is not). There's also a barometer (for gauging atmospheric pressure).

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 fitness and features

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

While the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has some smart features, its focus is definitely fitness. To that end it's water-resistant to depths of 50 meters (so you can take it swimming), it has 11 sport-tracking modes (such as running, cycling, yoga and pool swimming), and it has a heart rate monitor, that can keep tabs on your heart rate 24 hours a day.

The Mi Band 5 also has sleep tracking, and unlike its predecessor it can track how long you spend in REM sleep (as well as light and deep).

There's a step tracker too, plus reminders to move when you've been sat still too long, breathing exercises, menstrual cycle tracking, and a PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) score, which gives you an overall rating for your level of activity across the day - letting you see at a glance whether you've been active enough.

The only big fitness feature that's not present here is GPS.

Moving away from fitness, contactless payments are supported by the model with NFC (though we're not sure if this will make it out of China, as it didn't with the Mi Band 4).

There's also the ability to link the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to your phone, so you'll get notification alerts on your wrist. You can also use the Mi Band 5 as a remote camera shutter for your smartphone.