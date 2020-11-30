Xiaomi Mi 11 release date may be very soon, giving the Galaxy S21 some competition

The Xiaomi Mi 10 landed in February of 2020, but a leak suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 11 might land slightly ahead of that schedule, with a January 2021 launch or maybe even a December 2020 launch planned.

That’s according to Digital Chat Station (a leaker with a reasonable track record), who claims that it's “estimated” that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be announced next month.

This was posted on November 30, so presumably by next month they mean December, but with us being on the cusp of December they could equally mean January, especially as the source sounds a little uncertain as to exactly when it will be announced.

Heard it all before

This actually isn’t the first time this source has suggested a December announcement for the Xiaomi Mi 11, so they’re likely just reiterating a previous claim, but with few phones traditionally landing in December we’d think January is more likely.

If the Xiaomi Mi 11 does land in January then it could have the Samsung Galaxy S21 for company, as that phone is also rumored to be landing then, which would also be earlier in the year than normal.

As for what to expect from the Xiaomi Mi 11, rumors point to it having a top-end Snapdragon 875 chipset and a more middling 6GB of RAM. It’s also likely to land alongside the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, which is rumored to have a 50MP main camera, alongside either a 12MP or 48MP telephoto one, and probably some others lenses too.

We haven’t heard much else about either the Mi 11 or the Mi 11 Pro yet, which further suggests a December launch is unlikely, since we’d expect more details to have leaked by now if the phones were landing imminently.

Still, whether it's December, January or even the usual timing of February, there’s probably not too much longer to wait for the Xiaomi Mi 11 range.

