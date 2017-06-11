Xbox One X is official: Project Scorpio renamed and unveiled at E3 2017

It's official: Project Scorpio is dead – long live the Xbox One X. Microsoft has used its press conference at E3 2017 to officially take the covers off its latest Xbox console, revealing not only its most powerful gaming machine, but one that also, incredibly, is its smallest too.

Launching on November 7, it features 6 teraflops of GPU power, and draws upon 12GB of GDDR5 memory.

Capable of pushing more than 8 million pixels, it follows in the footsteps of the Xbox One S by supporting HDR visuals and a wide color gamut, while also offering a UHD Blu-ray player.

One S to X

Taking its design cues from the slick Xbox One S, the One X will be backwards compatible with all Xbox One games and all Xbox 360 titles already supported by the Xbox One family.

Existing games will get a boost on One X, taking advantage of the extra horsepower to push faster load times, better filtering and even supporting super sampling for older titles – rendering games in 4K before downsampling for lower resolutions. Liquid cooled, Microsoft should avoid any previous red-ring-of-death scenarios, despite the smaller console footprint.

We'll have more on the Xbox One X as this year's conference unfolds, so keep your eyes locked on our E3 2017 hub.