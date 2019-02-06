Xbox Game Pass getting Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Crackdown 3 and more this month

Microsoft has revealed the titles being added to Xbox Games Pass in February 2019 – and there are definitely some whoppers.

During the latest Inside Xbox livestream, Microsoft announced that Shadow of the Tomb Raider, The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season, Pumped BMX Pro, de Blob, Crackdown 3, and Batman: Return to Arkham will be added to Xbox Games Pass this month.

Check out the tweet from Xbox's Larry 'Major Nelson' below:

Actually, looks like we just listed them all - Shadow of the Tomb Raider, The Walking Dead Season 1, Batman Return to Arkham, Pumped BMX Pro AND de Blob. All coming to Xbox Game Pass in February. https://t.co/s8ZFneUIBSFebruary 5, 2019

When can we expect them?

Arguably the biggest announcement on the list is Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the final instalment in the Lara Croft reboot, which will arrive on February 7.

Alongside this, we will also see the first season of Telltale's episodic adventure The Walking Dead and arcade trickathon Pumped BMX Pro arriving on February 7.

Then, just in time for Valentine's Day, platform-puzzler de Blob will arrive on February 14.

But if you prefer your games a bit more action-packed then Crackdown 3 will launch straight onto Xbox Games Pass on its release day of February 15. It will also be available on PC via Play Anywhere.

Last, but certainly not least, Batman: Return to Arkham will swoop in on February 21.

Not a bad haul for $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$10.95 a month...