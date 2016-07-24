Comic Con 2016: the best cosplay and costumes

Live from San Diego Comic-Con 2016
Couldn't make it to San Diego Comic-Con this year? Wondering what crazy and amazing cosplayers you missed?
Never fear, as we've gathered together some of our favorites from the show floor and across the convention.
From Star Wars crossovers with Disney princesses to steampunk Iron Man, con-goers are having a lot of fun playing with their favorite characters.
Pokemon Go really is everywhere
Yes, that's Ash and Pikachu. Yes, Pickachu complained about being hit by the Poke Ball all day. Yes, we threw the Poke Ball at her too.
We would've been surprised if we didn't see some cosplayers in Pokemon Go gear, given the immense popularity of the mobile game, and we saw lots – even someone dressed as the back of a Poke Ball.
Hey, it's Rey!
It wouldn't be Comic-Con without the many Star Wars cosplayers that flock to the convention. While there were the usual Obi-Wans, Storm Troopers, and Darth Vaders, Rey proved to be a very popular choice among women of all ages and sizes, which was great to see.
When Disney bought Marvel
We saw a Frozen and Mad Max mash-up last year. This year, and most tellingly, we have an Elsa Leia and an Ana Han Solo.
Points for creativity?
Star Wars X-Wing
What do you do if you want to stand out among all the Star Wars fandom? Well, you can always dress up as an X-Wing fighter.
The only way to outdo this DIY outfit would be to dress up as the Millennium Falcon next year.
It's good to be bad
Why are villains always so popular? Because they have the best costumes, of course. We kept our distance from this group.
Suicide Squad
Speaking of villains, Suicide Squad's unlikely heroes proved to be one of the most popular choices this year, even though the film isn't out yet. You couldn't turn a corner without seeing Harlequin and Poison Ivy duos, definitely the most popular outfit choices from the movie.
Blizzard's Overwatch proves popular
Unsurprisingly, Blizzard's latest game also proved to be a popular cosplay choice this year.
This D.Va was one of the best we came across on the show floor, aided by the fact that she also had a Tracer friend with her. Unfortunately, Tracer had just taken off most of her armor and was napping (Comic-Con will tucker you out).
Hanzo
Out and about in San Diego, this Hanzo was taking a moment to get away from the crowds – or he was secretly preparing to unleash his dragon wave; we're not quite sure.
Bowser
Nintendo characters are always a fan-favorite, with Mario, Luigi and Toad the usual suspect for cosplaying.
But we always loved Bowser in Super Smash Bros., so when we spotted the orange hair and spikes on this Comic-Con goer, we couldn't contain our excitement.
Street Fighter
Overwatch wasn't the only popular video game for cosplaying. These Capcom Street Fighters were a little too nice (Ken's smile!), but at least they looked the part.
Lady Mormont, the true hero of the north
Even though there were some other very impressive Game of Thrones cosplays, this one was our favorite.
Lady Mormont is spot on, and GRR Martin with a scythe only helped make her more awesome (we'd rather not dwell on what that implied), but the wolf? Let's just focus back on Lady Mormont, shall we?
Shame
This lady and her bell do not need an introduction. We don't know why she was standing in front of the bathrooms ringing her bell, however. Maybe Cersei was hiding in there.
Iron Man gets steampunk'd
Steampunk is always popular at Comic Con, and this year some unlikely heroes got the steampunk treatment.
This Iron Man was super-elaborate, and we now hope the next Marvel game will have it as a skin choice.
Vanellope van Shweetz (The Glitch)
The Wreck-it-Ralph cosplay was fantastic. We wanted to steal her pie steering wheel, but she zoomed away before we could catch her.
Weta Workshop
For those who didn't dress up for Comic-Con, Weta Workshop gave con-goers an opportunity to have elf or hobbit ears put on them. This guy, however, went for a full dwarven make-over.
Conan O'Brien
Lastly, this wasn't a cosplay, but it looked fantastic. At Conan's booth, you could literally put on Conan's head, which had a Galaxy Gear inside, to see what a day in the life of the entertainer is like.
Meanwhile, to everyone else on the Comic-Con floor, you would look like a giant Conan bobble head.
If you're planning on going to San Diego Comic-Con next year, or another con elsewhere, will you cosplay?