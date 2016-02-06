Alpha Bets: 12 amazing moonshots burning through Google's billions

Google's newly established parent company, Alphabet, became the world's most valuable company in February, shunting Apple from the top spot. It's making billions, money which isn't just lining the pockets of the uber rich but being sunk into X projects (formerly Google X) that go far beyond Android, search and autonomous cars.

Google calls them "other bets" in its accounts and "moonshots" in conversation. They're the projects into which Google sinks its billions, knowing that many of them will never work out.

But the ones that do work could just change the world. Here are the most interesting moonshots that Google's parent company Alphabet is betting on.