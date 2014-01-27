Google buys AI start-up DeepMind to go with all of those terrifying robots

Google's recent spree of expensive acquisitions has continued with the company splashing out on London-based artificial intelligence firm DeepMind, it was confirmed on Sunday.

According to Recode, the Mountain View giant has handed over $400m (£242m, AU$460m) for the little-known AI firm in order to acquire the firm's talent roster, although Google hasn't confirmed the fee.

According to its website, DeepMind is "a cutting edge artificial intelligence company," which combines "the best techniques from machine learning and systems neuroscience to build powerful general-purpose learning algorithms."

It is not known what Google plans to do with the three year old firm, who's first commercial applications come through "simulations, e-commerce and games."

Turning to a new Page

DeepMind was co-founded by "gaming prodigy and neuroscientist" Dennis Hassabis and claims to have been backed by some of the most notable tech entrepreneurs of the last decade.

Recode's report, which claimed the company has around 50 employees, said the deal was spearheaded by Google CEO Larry Page.

The acquisition comes at a time Google, under the stewardship of Android co-founder Andy Rubin is investing heavily in robotics companies. The reasons for which are yet to be disclosed.

Just last month the company picked up Boston Dynamics, famous for its awesome yet slightly terrifying array of animal-like robots. Do we really need a 29mph Cheetah robot infused with artificial intelligence?