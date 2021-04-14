Where to watch A Teacher: stream every episode online

A Teacher follows the illicit love affair of Claire Wilson, a married high school teacher, and her student, Eric Walker. Hannah Fidell, creator of the series, seeks to present a realistic account of troubled intimacy, examining the lasting damage an illicit relationship mired in power play can cause - especially one between a student and a teacher. We’ll tell you where you can follow the twists and turns of Fidell’s complex romance and watch A Teacher in this guide.

How to watch A Teacher online Air dates: 2020 Total seasons: 1 (10 episodes) Creators: Hannah Fidell Cast: Kate Mara, Nick Robinson, Ciara Bravo, Shane Harper, Ashley Zukerman Streaming options: Hulu (US) | Prime Video (UK) | Binge (AUS) | FX Now (CA)

Viewers bear witness to three different phases of the characters’ lives. The first introduces the pair’s attraction to each other, showing the crossing of boundaries and the development of a forbidden love affair. The second phase captures the couple’s exposure and the consequences of their actions. And the last chapter finds them a decade on, still haunted by the ghosts of their past.

You can watch A Teacher on popular streaming platform Hulu if you're in the US. If you're outside of the US, though, worry not - there are other platforms you can use to watch A Teacher. In this article, we run through the various options for streaming the show online in your country.

How to watch A Teacher online in the US

In the US, A Teacher is only available on Hulu. The standard Hulu subscription is $5.99 per month and you’ll get a 30-day free trial, which is plenty of time to complete the series. Students can enjoy an even better deal with a student discount, bringing the monthly plan down to a very reasonable $1.99. Sadly, there’s no free trial included with this already rock-bottom offer. Hulu’s Basic plan is one of the cheapest on the market but it does have ads, which some may find off-putting. Hulu also offers a live TV plan that gives users access to over 65 cable channels. The Hulu + Live TV plan will cost you $64.99 per month and has a 7-day free trial. A basic Hulu subscription will give you access to a tremendous catalog of content. You’ll find famous classics like Twin Peaks, Seinfeld, and ER, and also modern hits like Little Fires Everywhere, The Handmaid's Tale, and Mrs. America. Hulu is available on a wide variety of devices, including Samsung TV, Android TV, Xbox consoles, web browsers, and Apple and Android phones and tablets.

How to watch A Teacher online: stream episodes 1-10 in the UK

Luckily for those in the UK, you can watch A Teacher completely 100% for free, with all ten episode available to binge your way through on BBC iPlayer. All you'll need is a TV license and you're good to go. BBC iPlayer is available across a number of devices, including most Smart TVs, Fire Stick, Roku, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS devices, and via your browser on your PC or Mac.

How to stream A Teacher and watch every episode online in Canada

You’ll find A Teacher on FXNOW Canada. The app and website are free but you’ll have to subscribe to FX and FXX through your local TV provider to access the show. If your provider isn’t an FXNOW distributor, you’ll have to contact them and request FX and FXX. FX boasts an impressive collection of critically acclaimed shows that can’t be streamed on any other platform in Canada.

How to watch A Teacher: stream every episode online in Australia