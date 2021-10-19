When is Dune released on HBO Max this week?

Wondering what time the sci-fi epic Dune is landing on HBO Max? The release date has been brought forward by a day on the streaming service, to match the theatrical launch of Denis Villeneuve's latest: Dune is now coming to HBO Max on Thursday, October 21 at 6PM EDT, but only for subscribers on the $14.99 monthly tier. Scroll down if you want to know what time that is where you live.

In our review of Dune, we praised the film's scale and ambition – even if it firmly feels like just one part of a two-part story. An adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 book, which has had mixed fortunes in other media due to its scope, the film focuses on Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he ventures to the threat-heavy planet of Arrakis to secure the future of his people. The stacked ensemble cast also features Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson, among others. Expect the word 'spice' to be used a lot.

Below, we'll explain when to watch Dune on HBO Max, and explain which other premieres are coming to the service before the end of 2021.

What time is Dune released on HBO Max this week?

Dune's release date and time is confirmed on the app's homepage. (Image credit: Screengrab/TechRadar)

Brought forward from its original October 22 release date, Dune lands on HBO Max on Thursday, October 21 at 6PM EDT/7PM CDT/9PM PDT. Note that you'll need to be on the $14.99 ad-free subscriber tier to get Dune and any other premieres coming to the streaming service this year – the $9.99 tier won't get the film. You'll have 31 days to watch Dune, then it'll leave HBO Max.

You can also go see the movie in theaters at the same time around the US. If you live in the UK, you can watch it this weekend. Australian readers will have to wait until December 2 to see it on the big screen.

Which other HBO Max premieres are left in 2021?

There are other reasons to stay subscribed to HBO Max this year. Will Smith Oscar contender King Richard arrives on the service on November 19, the same time it hits theaters. Finally, the last big movie of 2021 to hit the service will be The Matrix Resurrections on December 22, marking the return of the sci-fi series after 18 years.

After that, HBO Max's day-and-date experiment will be over – 2022 movies like The Batman will be theatrical-first releases.