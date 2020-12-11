WhatsApp on PC is getting one of the phone app's best features

While it's fair to say that the vast majority of people tend to use WhatsApp on their iPhone or Android handset, there are also plenty of people for whom the web and desktop apps prove more useful. When you're sitting at your desk using your computer, for instance, it's much easier to do everything on one screen rather than having to move between devices.

Like most chat app, WhatsApps has long supported not only emoji and GIFs to liven up conversations, but also stickers. The latest update to the app brings an important change for sticker fans.

With the latest update to the app, the desktop version of WhatsApp gains support for synchronizing third-party sticker packs. This means that if you already have a collection of sticker packs on your smartphone, they will now be available on the desktop as well. Any new purchases and downloads will also be automatically synced for you.

You can download the latest version of WhatsApp for Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store; if you already have it installed, you just need to check for updates

WhatsApp on the web

But it is not just the desktop version of WhatsApp that have received some attention from the developers – the web-based version has also received a little update. Bringing WhatsApp web more in line with the beta version of the iOS app, there has been a tweak to the way dark mode works.

If you have dark mode enabled, there is a new alternative dark green color used for chat bubbles. The change is not just a matter of a new coat of paint, is also helps to improve legibility. The new option can also be seen in the desktop edition of the app, you just need to be running either version 2.2049.7 or 2.2049.8.

Check out how to use WhatsApp dark mode

Via MSPowerUser and WABetaInfo