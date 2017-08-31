Western Digital’s new 400GB monster is the world’s largest capacity microSD card

Western Digital has unleashed the biggest microSD card the world has ever seen, offering a mammoth capacity of 400GB at IFA 2017 in Berlin.

The 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card is double the size of the firm’s 200GB card, which itself was a record-breaker when it was introduced two years ago (there’s also a 256GB model sitting between these two cards).

Read more: H96 Max H2

Obviously, 400GB is a hell of a lot of capacity to cram on a tiny microSD, and is plenty of room to hold your photos or videos – indeed in the latter case it’s capable of storing 40 hours of Full HD video footage.

It’s also impressive on the performance front, boasting transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s, meaning users can shuttle 1,200 photos across onto the card in a minute flat.

Happy with apps

Western Digital further notes that its new SanDisk Ultra offering is capable of loading mobile apps faster on your phone or tablet because it meets the ‘A1 App Performance Class’ specification.

Furthermore, the company offers a free SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android which can help users organize and backup their data, and is capable of pulling off tricks like grabbing tagged content from Facebook or Instagram.

Here’s the bit you’ve been dreading – the asking price for this 400GB card, which goes on sale from today. As expected, it’s far from cheap, weighing in with a recommended price of £225 (around $290, AU$370), although you do get a 10-year warranty with that.