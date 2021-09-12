NFL live stream 2021/22: how to watch every game without cable and anywhere

For football fans it's been a hard seven months, but football is finally back! Following a a mind-blowing season that saw Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV glory, it all starts again. This is your comprehensive guide to knowing where to watch NFL live streams where you are, including information of cord cutters without cable in the US.

That's right, it's time for more jaw-dropping touchdowns, bone-crunching hits, and magnificent mic'd up moments, as the GOAT Brady looks to keep the next-generation of NFL superstars at bay for another season - this time featuring 17 regular season games.

Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes is widely considered to be his natural successor in terms of a sheer ability to win, while 2021 also marks the NFL debut of the league's latest No.1 draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, considered a generational quarterback talent. He'll look to make a name for himself in the big leagues at the helm of the Jacksonville Jaguars offence.

Elsewhere in the AFC, Lamar Jackson will surely keep dazzling with his feet for an always competitive Baltimore Ravens outfit, while Bill Bellichick will look to reassert the Patriots and fend off fierce competition in the AFC East from a Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills team that looks built to win for years. Over in the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams hope to rebuild with gunslinger Matthew Stafford under center, while Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers look as dangerous as ever.

Ready to rejoin the gridiron world for another season? Then follow our guide below for how to watch an NFL live stream for every single game.

How to watch the NFL from outside your country

If you're on holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN currently available.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

NFL live stream 2021/22: watch with and without cable in the US

During the regular season, featured games are those aired Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights as part of the expanded Monday Night Football brand and are shown on TV by NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and in a very small number of cases, the NFL Network. So check your cable package and local listings to see which ones you'll need. Watch NFL games without cable Sling TV prices are among the cheapest of all the cord cutting services on offer. They start from a mere $35 per month! The Sling Blue plan offers NBC, Fox and the NFL Network, while Orange hosts the ESPN channels. And combining the Blue and Orange plans for $50/pm covers you all ways - except for CBS, which it doesn't host at all. FuboTV's standard plan currently offers them all, too. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is pricier than some of the competition, but still a darn sight cheaper than cable and includes local channels, too. There's also a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of, meaning you could watch a week of games for free to see how the service is.

NFL channels: what's on when?

How to watch Thursday Night Football Fox and the NFL Network have the TV rights to Thursday Night football. This means you can stream games through the Fox or NFL Network if you've got cable - or take advantage of the fact that Amazon Prime has now joined the NFL streaming party and will be a streaming-only simulcast provider of Thursday Night Football games. Try the famous FREE 30-day Prime trial today. How to watch Sunday afternoon NFL games CBS and Fox are the broadcasters you need for the traditional 1pm and 4pm (ET) kick-offs every Sunday, and while the exact games and timings will vary by region, those with the channels as part of cable will be able to watch their local coverage online via the CBS and Fox websites. How to watch Sunday Night Football Sunday Night Football is being aired exclusively by NBC throughout the regular season, so if you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the NBC website. How to watch Monday Night Football Monday Night Football can be found on ESPN every week, so anyone with the channel as part of their cable package can watch online at no additional charge through the ESPN website - just log-in with details of your TV provider. How to watch NFL games from abroad Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

How to watch a NFL live stream FREE in Canada

Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as streaming service DAZN includes coverage of every single 2021/22 season - from the preseason to the Super Bowl - regular season game with its great value DAZN packages. It's an absolute bargain at just CA$20 a month or $150 a year, especially when you consider that you get not only NFL Game Pass access complete with RedZone, but also that DAZN's the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can try it for free by taking advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. TV coverage of select games is also available on linear Canadian TV with CTV and TSN showing NFL action in the Great White North. Both offer streaming access, either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost if you already subscribe to the channel on cable.

UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Anyone without access to Sky as part of a pay TV package has the option of its Now streaming counterpart - or a free BBC iPlayer weekly highlights show that casual fans might be able to make do with. For a more comprehensive option though, it's all about the NFL Game Pass, whose international version is a great option . Those who know they'll be down in the trenches every week with their team can cough up £147.99 for the entire season (payable in instalments). Not in the UK? You can still catch the action like you would at home by grabbing a 100% risk-free VPN trial will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch an NFL live stream free online in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so - and are in fact some of the luckiest fans in the world. For starters, 100% FREE-TO-AIR channel 7Mate shows three games a week for nothing. Even better, anyone located in Australia can watch the channel absolutely free online - you just need to quickly create an account on its companion 7Plus streaming service - all that's required is a name, verifiable email address, and Australia zip code. It's not the most elegant platform we've ever seen, but if you head there and click the 'Live TV' tab at kick-off time, the eligible game should be there...and the price is certainly right! Foxtel will also be broadcasting games weekly and you can also stream games to your laptop or mobile devices using the Foxtel Go app but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. ESPN is the channel you want here. Just as Foxtel does, Kayo Sports will also show a number of games throughout the season with weekly coverage expected - now we're down to the playoffs, expect every game to be shown. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass this season?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game. It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single preseason, regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. In the UK, access through July 2022 costs £147.99 all-in, which can be paid as quarterly instalments of £37 to help spread the cost. The US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada. Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser. The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).

Who won the last Super Bowl and who was Super Bowl MVP in 2021?

The defending Super Bowl champions are Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who dominated the Chiefs 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV on home turf at Raymond James Stadium earlier this year.

Brady won a record fifth Super Bowl MVP award in the game, which saw him throw for three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

When is Super Bowl LVI 2022 and where is it being played?

Super Bowl LVI, or Super Bowl 56, is scheduled for Sunday, February 13 and is set to be played in Inglewood, California at the new SoFi Stadium - home to the Rams in the NFC and the Chargers in the AFC.

Who are the favorites to win Super Bowl 56 in 2022?

You'd think the bookmakers would have learned by now, but the Kansas City Chiefs are currently favorites to lift Super Bowl LVI in 2022, at the expense once again of Tom Brady and Bucs - though Tampa are a close second this season.

Behind them, the Bills, Ravens, Rams, 49ers and Packers are all also fancied to make deep playoff runs, while former powerhouses like the Patriots, Cowboys, and Steelers sit middle-of-the-pack as they bid for a return to glory.