Where to watch Love Island online: stream 2021 series in the UK and abroad

Slather on that SPF and prepare to get grafting as we embark on another summer of heads turning, recoupling ceremonies, and tanned twenty-somethings screaming, "I've got a text!" Romance (and poolside romps) are in the air, and we've got all the deets on where to watch Love Island online, no matter if you want to stream the 2021 series in the UK or abroad. And all for free!

Where to watch Love Island Series premiere: Monday, June 28 at 9pm BST Watch free in the UK: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Among other things, last year saw us deeply deprived of our summer Love Island fix of primped and perfectly toned young Brits, with the new winter iteration of the show drawing to a close in the early throws of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not to worry, though, because ITV has been given the green light and it's about time we cracked on and got our eyes coupled up with our screens every weeknight for the foreseeable as our eligible young men and women find themselves touching down (and copping off) in the Love Island villa.

It's already been promised that this season of Love Island will be bigger and better than previous years, with Laura Whitmore continuing to present the show alongside partner and comedian Iain Stirling and his hilariously sarcastic voice overs.

Returning to its usual location in Mallorca, its been reported that - should the pandemic prevent travel - Love Island will instead take place at a location in Jersey. Sounds like paradise...

Either way, you won't want to miss a minute of this year's highs and lows. So keep reading to discover how to watch Love Island - no matter where you happen to be - this year.

Where to watch Love Island online in the UK

Love Island once again finds its home this summer on ITV 2, with the launch popping off on Monday, June 28 at 9pm BST. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you'll just need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. As well as tuning into ITV 2, this of course also means you can watch Love Island via the ITV Hub. If its anything like previous years, you can expect the latest lovers spats every weeknight and Sunday at 9pm BST, with highlights and unseen bits airing on Saturday nights. We'll be sure to update this as we get closer to the launch if the schedule looks any different for 2021. Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to watch Love Island outside the UK

We've detailed how you can watch Love Island from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this year's summer of love, you won't be able to watch Love Island 2021 from abroad.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island from anywhere

Once you've downloaded and installed ExpressVPN, all you need to do to watch Love Island on ITV Hub from anywhere is select a server back in your home country. It's that simple.