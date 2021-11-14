Walmart's Black Friday sale ends tonight: last chance to get $89 AirPods, $279 laptop

The second part of this year's Walmart Black Friday sale ends later tonight, so don't miss your last chance to get record-low prices on TVs, AirPods, toys, laptops, vacuums, and so much more. Some of the very best offers that launched back on Wednesday have already sold out, but there are still many excellent deals up for grabs.
We've sorted through everything that remains at Walmart to pick out the best early Black Friday deals from this week's sale - and they don't disappoint.
The best bargain that's sure to sell out before the weekend is over is on the 2019 Apple AirPods. These are marked down to a record-low price of just $89. That's a massive $110 discount and $40 less than the previous all-time low on the top-rated earbuds.
There are still a good number of cheap TV deals like this stunning 65-inch Samsung 4K TV Samsung for just $548 (was $599), and this 50-inch 4K TV marked down to just $248.
Other highlights include the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for just $139, this everyday 15.6-inch HP laptop on sale for $279, and a $200 discount on the top-rated Shark EZ robot vacuum.
You can see more of the top offers in the latest batch of Walmart Black Friday deals just below. Keep in mind that there's a good chance the hottest offers will sell out before the end of the day, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.
Walmart Black Friday sale - ends tonight
Apple AirPods (Gen 2):
$199 $89 at Walmart
Save $110 – This Black Friday deal is sure to go fast! Walmart has the 2019 Apple AirPods on sale for a record-low price of $89. That's a massive $110 discount and $40 less than the previous all-time low price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.
Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart TV:
$599 $548 at Walmart
Save $50 – The best Black Friday TV deal from Walmart is this Samsung 60-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $548. That's $50 less than the previous all-time low price and a rare opportunity to snap up a great TV deal. This set includes a speedy Tizen processor and an Auto Game Mode to give you the smoothest gaming experience.
HP 15.6-inch (i3) laptop:
$399 $279 at Walmart
Save $120 – An excellent price for an all-purpose laptop that's also $50 less than the previous record low. The i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD are exactly what you need for a well-performing machine for work or general use and are rarely all included for under $300.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7:
$219 $139 at Walmart
Save $80 – Another product at a record low price in Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is an entry-level tablet with a 10.4-inch screen and 32GB of storage. For a bit of light browsing and media streaming it's a solid budget option.
Shark EZ robot vacuum:
$499 $288 at Walmart
Save $211 - Put your feet up and let this Shark RZ robot vacuum do all the work for you. It's pricey but there's a substantial $200 discount on this model from one of the best brands out there. It features full Google Assistant support, a handy base station that enables it to empty itself and promises great results on both soft and hard surfaces.
GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle: $249 at Walmart
There's a whole lot of action camera tech in this GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle from the early Walmart Black Friday sale. In addition to the GoPro Hero8 Camera, you also get a dual charger and two additional batteries. The camera by itself is usually priced at $350 so this is definitely one to snap up before your next excursion.
Roku Ultra LT:
$69 $49 at Walmart
Save $20 - Arriving just in time to replace the older Roku 2, 3, and 4 models, the Roku Ultra LT delivers top-tier 4K HDR streaming and it's currently on sale for just $49 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. With hundreds of services to pick from – many of which are available for free – it's a perfect gift for the cord-cutter in your life.
Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV:
$328 $308 at Walmart
Save $20 - This Black Friday TV deal was released at Walmart's first sale, and the retailer has brought it back, and we predict it won't stick around for long. On sale for just $308, this Sceptre set features 4K Ultra HD resolution and includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.
Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV:
$499 $478 at Walmart
Save $20 – Identical the Samsung TV above but with a smaller screen – and a considerably smaller saving. Still, if the other TV might be too large for your room or you want to save the extra cash this is a suitable alternative with access to all the same features.
LG 4.1 wireless soundbar and speakers:
$179 $129 at Walmart
Save $50 - You can get a truly cinematic experience when you pair up your premium 4K TV with this great soundbar bundle. There's $50 off this 4.1 LG SLM3R soundbar which features a powerful subwoofer and two wireless rear speakers so you can cut those cables to keep your screening room nice and tidy.
onn 10.1-inch tablet:
$109 $79 at Walmart
Save $30 – Right at the very basic and budget end of the scale is this 10.1-inch Onn tablet. What it may lack in overall performance it more than makes up for in terms of cost. As an inexpensive device for a youngster to watch YouTube or play the odd game on this will do the job.
Arlo Essential Spotlight security camera 3-pack:
$349 $199 at Walmart
Save $150 - This handy Arlo Essential security camera 3-pack is almost half price thanks to Walmart's early Black Friday deals. With a hefty 6-months of battery life, integrated spotlight, and 1080p video capture during day or night, the Arlo is one of the better smart home security choices to cover every inch of your home.
Canon Pixma MG2522 printer:
$40 $29 at Walmart
Save $11 - Looking for a basic home printer in the Walmart Black Friday deals? The super cheap and cheerful Canon MG2522 can print, copy, and scan all your important documents at home. It's also small enough to not take up too much space on the desk. Holding up to 60 sheets of plain paper, this It's a pretty simple machine, but the price is great.
