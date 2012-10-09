Top Gear, Who and Attenborough lead BBC's first UltraViolet offensive

BBC Worldwide has announced the titles that will be getting an UltraViolet release in the UK in time for Christmas.

The first programmes to come with a digital copy alongside their DVD and Blu-ray forms are Doctor Who Series 7 Part 1, Top Gear,

Attenborough: 60 Years in the Wild

and John Bishop's new stand up release,

Rollercoaster.

The UltraViolet scheme means that anyone buying a physical UltraViolet disc will also get access to a digital copy that they can watch on a smartphone or tablet.

Jingle bells

The BBC's offerings come with streaming and download access so you can watch online or off, with Flixster providing the tech support.

Claude London, digital director for BBC Worldwide consumer products promises "further releases for early 2013" after the initial titles make their way to your festive stockings.

The first four releases, however, will be released from late-October onwards in both DVD and Blu-ray form.