Quickflix begs customers not to upgrade to iOS 9

Update: It seems Quickflix isn't the only Australian streaming service struggling to prepare its app for iOS 9's arrival on September 16.

A post on the Dendy Direct Facebook page is deterring customers from updating their Apple devices, warning: "If you upgrade your iPhone or iPad, content purchased or rented through Dendy Direct will not be playable on your device."

The post promises that a new app is on the way, but customers may have to wait up to three weeks for it be launched.

Posts on the Foxtel Community page also indicate that Foxtel Go is unprepared for iOS 9's arrival. The posts promise that Foxtel's "techies" are working on the problem, and ask that customers hold off on updating to Apple's new operating system.

Original story is below:

If you're both an Apple fan and a Quickflix subscriber you may soon have to make a tricky decision.

Quickflix today sent an email to its customers informing them that its app's Playback functionality would, for the time being, be incompatible with Apple's new iOS 9 operating system.

Somewhat unhelpfully, the email explains that in order to continue enjoying Quickflix's service, customers have two options. The first is they can continue using Playback on non-Apple devices, while the second involves delaying the upgrade to iOS 9 until Quickflix finishes updating the app. Hmmm.

Working on a quickfix

Quickflix's assurance that its "super nerds are working away" on the problem is not particularly reassuring.

The news follows a terrible 12 months for Quickflix in which it halted trading on the Australian stock exchange, asked customers to buy shares, and more recently announced and then pulled the plug on a Chinese acquisition deal.

This is just yet another example of why the company has struggled since the launch of competing SVOD services like Netflix, Stan and Presto.