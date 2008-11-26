Amazon: Mamma Mia! bigger than Star Wars

Mamma Mia! has become Amazon.co.uk's biggest selling DVD of all time, according to the internet retailer, beating the likes of Star Wars,

The Pirates Of The Caribbean

and

Harry Potter

to the top spot.

The film, starring ex-Bond Pierce Brosnan, became a 'super trooper' for Amazon after the website received over 200,000 pre-orders for the DVD.

The reason the pre-orders were so high was because the film continued to rake in the 'money, money, money' at the box-office, extending its cinematic run and pushing back the DVD release.

The winner takes it all

Amazon had been quietly predicting that the DVD was going to be big, with Sarah Hughes, DVD Manager at Amazon.co.uk Ltd, stating: "A few weeks ago, we were saying that Mamma Mia! looked set to topple The Star Wars Trilogy as our biggest selling pre-order DVD of all time.

"We thought that Mamma Mia! could one day be our biggest selling DVD ever but we could never have anticipated that it would achieve that feat in its week of release."

It looks like more customers decided to 'take a chance' on the DVD than was originally thought, then.

And for those who want to weep at the travesty of seeing a film like Mamma Mia! at the top of the charts – and you're not still crying over this atrocious pun-filled story – then the top 10 Amazon best-sellers of all time are as follows: