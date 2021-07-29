USA vs Qatar live stream: how to watch Concacaf Gold Cup semi-final from anywhere

With four wins out of four in the opening matches, hosts USA now face the tournament's highest scoring team so far. Read on to find out how to watch a USA vs Qatar live stream and watch this Gold Cup 2021 semi-final online no matter where you are.

Having conceding just one goal in the tournament so far, the US booked their place in the last four with a hard fought 1-0 win over Jamaica in the quarter-finals thanks to a sole Matthew Hoppe goal.

They now face guest side Qatar, who have arguably been the tournament's most entertaining side, having clocked up 12 goals in their first four games. The 2022 World Cup hosts boast the tournament's leading goal scorer in Almoez Ali who has hit the back of the net on four occasions, including a brace in their gripping 3-2 win over El Salvador in the last eight.

Who will book their place in the final? Here's how to live stream the USA vs Qatar Gold Cup 2021 semi-final from anywhere.

How to watch Gold Cup semi-final in the US with or without cable

Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to this Gold Cup semi-final on Fox Sports. USA vs Qatar kicks off at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT, with coverage on FS1 beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also watch the action unfold on Fox Sports' streaming platform, though you'll have to enter your cable provider’s credentials. How to watch 2021 Gold Cup without cable There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use too. Of the many options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most soccer fans' needs, with its Blue package offering Fox Sports. Sling Blue usually costs $35 per month, but new subscribers can get a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. Another great option is fuboTV, an even more comprehensive streamer that also offers Fox Sports channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month, but there's a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to live stream USA vs Qatar from outside your country

Our guide below gives detailed instructions on how you can watch this Gold Cup 2021 match live in the UK, Australia and Canada. However, if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the soccer via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is down to geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get avoid geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Gold Cup 2021 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Throw in its robust security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a USA vs Qatar live stream in Canada

You can tune into the Gold Cup on streaming service OneSoccer in Canada, which is available on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast. A subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 for a year, with OneSoccer also providing coverage of the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship, and Mexico's LigaMX. Tonight's semi-final action from Austin, Texas kicks off at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT.

How to watch a USA vs Qatar: 2021 Gold Cup semi-final live stream in the UK

Football fans based in the UK can watch this Gold Cup semi-final on Premier Sports, which is available for £10.99 a month through Sky, or £12.99 per month on Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £10.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Coverage on Premier Sports 1 begins at 12.30am bang on kick-off.

How to watch a USA vs Qatar: 2021 Gold Cup semi-final live stream in Australia