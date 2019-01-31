Unloved Windows 10 October 2018 Update installed on only 12.4% of PCs

It looks like Microsoft is having problems getting people to install the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, with a recent report suggesting that it’s only installed on 12.4% of PCs.

The number comes courtesy of AdDuplex, which found that out of 100,000 PCs surveyed, only 12.4% were running Windows 10 October 2018 Update at the end of January 2019.

While this is an improvement on December’s numbers, where it was on only 6.6% of PCs, it’s a long way off the previous major update, the April 2018 Update, which is installed on 80.2% of PCs.

While this is only a small sample, we’re not too surprised by these findings, and it’s likely that it reflects the general unpopularity of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Bad start

The Windows 10 October 2018 Update has been plagued by problems since it launched late last year. A number of serious issues, including reports of the update deleting users’ files, meant the update was delayed until December.

The almost constant stream of bad news about the update is very likely the reason why people have been putting off installing the update.

With the Windows 10 April 2019 Update coming soon, we might see many people skip the October 2018 Update altogether and simply wait for the next update. The April 2019 Update should bring all of the features (and hopefully none of the problems) that came with the October 2018 Update.

Via WinCentral