Tyson Fury vs Tom Schwarz live stream: how to watch the fight online from anywhere

Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King, is back in the ring and this time he's taking on the undefeated German, Tom Schwarz in none other than Las Vegas. The event should be as spectacular as you'd expect from this boxing showman and you can live stream the entire Fury vs Schwarz fight.

Fury vs Schwarz - when and where What date is it? Fight night falls on Saturday, June 15. What time is it? The fight is expected to start no earlier than 8pm in Las Vegas. So that's an early Sunday morning at around 4am BST in the UK and afternoon 1pm AEST in Australia. Where is it? The boxing is taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury (27-0-1) will represent the UK while Tom Schwarz (24-0-0) will be the front-man for Germany on the night. As you can see from those figures this is going to be a real-world show of what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

The 30-year-old Fury stands taller at 6ft 9in and has more wins at 27 with a draw in there, too. But even that was a controversial 12-round split draw against WBC World Champion Deontay Wilder.

Whereas Schwarz has the age advantage at 25 years-old but is shorter at 6ft 6in and also has less experience with 24 fights. He's won them all, but the list of defeated opponents is a lot less impressive than Tyson's. So will it be a foregone conclusion, or is this another Anthony Joshua-style upset in the making?

Fury has always wanted to fight in Las Vegas and this, as his debut, should make for a very excited and focused performance. Fury has said: "I really love my job at the minute, more than I have ever done before. I used to think boxing was a chore, a job to go to. I trained hard for a fight and then put a ton of weight back on. Now I enjoy what I do, keep fit even when I am not boxing. I almost live my life as a routine training camp now."

You can live stream Tyson Fury vs Tom Schwarz fight anywhere in the world using the guide below. The cost varies quite a lot over the world, with the UK hosting an expensive PPV that's undercut massively in the US by ESPN+.

If you've been looking forward to this fight and already know where to watch, your plans may be scuppered if you're out of the country when it's on. That's because broadcasters geo-block their coverage if you try to watch from abroad.

BT Sport Box Office has nabbed the title of official UK broadcaster for the fight. It's priced at £19.95 to purchase. The main event should kick-off at 4am-ish - although that may be even later if the main card goes on longer than expected. Coverage gets cracking at 11.30pm on Saturday night. BT Sport Box Office coverage can be added to the likes of Sky, Virgin, PS4 - or simply on its own through the BT website and app. Not in the UK? You'll need a VPN to watch this live stream

How to watch Fury vs Schwarz: Australia stream

At the time of writing, we can't see any evidence that the Tyson Fury and Tom Schwarz boxing behemoth will be shown at all. As a last resort, we suppose you could try downloading a VPN service and then signing up for an option from another country. We'll be sure to update this section if we hear anything differently.