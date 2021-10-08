Turkey F1 live stream: how to watch Turkish Grand Prix online from anywhere today

Last time we visited Turkey, the Istanbul Park circuit had been freshly laid and proved incredibly slippery. That worked in Sir Lewis' favour, but Verstappen struggled, and with just 2 points separating them as we come to the close of the season, every position is vital. Will we have the same issues this year? All you need to do is follow our guide to live stream F1 and watch the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix online wherever you are.

Two weeks ago in Russia we saw Hamilton's sheer consistency bag him his historic 100th F1 win, while less experienced drivers like Lando Norris unfortunately came a cropper in the difficult rainy conditions.

There's set to be rain this week in Turkey as well, so rain-masters like Hamilton and Verstappen will be feeling confident about placing well – and with such a close title fight in place, there's absolutely everything on the line.

Last year, Lewis Hamilton secured his 7th world championship title at Turkey, but this year it's going right down to the wire and we're unlikely to see any titles handed over this week. That's just how we like it!

All we hope is that the rain doesn't prove too heavy and the GP takes place, but any cancellations look unlikely. If all is well, just read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Turkish Grand Prix online. Catch all the F1 Turkey GP action from start to finish with the help of this guide.

More like this: check out how to get a MotoGP live stream

F1 Turkey Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Practice 1 - Friday, October 8 at 9.30am BST / 10.30am CET / 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, October 8 at 1pm BST / 2pm CET / 8am ET / 5am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, October 9 at 10am BST / 11am CET / 5am ET / 2am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, October 9 at 1pm BST / 2pm CET / 8am ET / 5am PT

- Saturday, October 9 at 1pm BST / 2pm CET / 8am ET / 5am PT Turkish GP 2021 - Sunday, October 10 at 1pm BST / 2pm CET / 8am ET / 5am PT

Free F1 live stream: where can you watch Turkish GP for free

Several countries around the world have the rights to show some of the F1 action on free-to-air TV.

A full list of free-to-air streamers can be found on our dedicated guide on how to watch F1, where you'll see that you can watch the Turkish GP live for absolutely free in Austria on Servus TV.

And if you're travelling abroad outside your country at the moment and wanted to tune in to your familiar Netherlands Formula 1 coverage, you can use a VPN to do so as explained below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, which has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to live stream F1 from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Turkish GP, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 F1 live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watch on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV - it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides - you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full - along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country - it's $79.99 in the US, for example - and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1 via Getty Images)

How to watch the Turkish Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Turkish Grand Prix on Sky Sports. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. Coverage of the Turkish GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 9am BST on Friday for the first practice runs, then 12.45pm for practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 9.45am for practice 3, and 12.30pm for qualifying. On Sunday, the Turkish Grand Prix itself starts at 1pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

F1 live stream: how to watch the Turkish Grand Prix in the US

In the US, it's ESPN that's providing comprehensive coverage of the 2021 F1 season, and it's showing the Turkish Grand Prix live - as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Of the many and varied options, the best for Formula 1 fans wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal where you can get your first month for a mere $10! Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. Watch a Turkey Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2021 Turkish GP: live stream F1 in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service (as described above), you can watch the Turkish GP and all other 2021 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The Turkey F1 starts at 9am ET / 6am PT this Sunday, with Sprint Qualifying action on Saturday starting at 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get a Turkish Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Aussie F1 fans need to strap in for a late one, as the Turkish GP starts at 11pm AEST on Sunday night. Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2021 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Turkey Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to get an F1 Turkey GP live stream in New Zealand