Travel in style with these great Cyber Monday hoverboard deals

Cyber Monday deals have landed and that includes a number of spectacular deals on hoverboards. So if you're looking for a powerful hoverboard or one with multi-colored LED lights we have you covered – as we've found the best Cyber Monday hoverboard deals from across the US. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Sure, they may not technically hover, but there's no denying the popularity of these wheeled gadgets, and you may well be after something to make getting from A to B that little bit more exciting.

There were some great Black Friday hoverboard deals and the great deals seem to be carrying over on to Cyber Monday, so do be sure to keep an eye on our Cyber Monday hoverboard deals hub.

Please do keep in mind, if a hoverboard does state a max speed of 9 mph you may not be legally able to drive at that speed, as laws for hoverboards vary state by state.

Looking for more deals? We're currently doing a live blog on the best Cyber Monday deals as they come in.

Today's best Hoverboard Cyber Monday deals

Hover-1 Drive Electric Hoverboard: $159.99 Hover-1 Drive Electric Hoverboard: $159.99 $111.99 at Amazon

Save $111.99 - Grab this great 30% discount off a moderately powerful hoverboard that'll have you forgetting about the tiring chore that is walking. This hoverboard is powered by two 160W electric motors that provide a max speed of 7 mph. The electric scooter also has a fantastic three-mile range thanks to its 36V lithium-ion battery.

Hover-1 H1 Hoverboard: $269.99 Hover-1 H1 Hoverboard: $269.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - If you love multi-colored LEDs get your hands on this hoverboard with this great Cyber Monday deal. it features two 250W motors that reach speeds up to 9 mph. And why don't you show off your multi-colored hoverboard to your neighborhood while blasting the latest tunes with the built-in Bluetooth speakers?

Hover-1 H1-100 Electric Hoverboard: $219.99 Hover-1 H1-100 Electric Hoverboard: $219.99 $153.99 at Amazon

Save $66 - Get your hands on this colorful hoverboard with this excellent saving from Amazon. Two considerably powerful 200W motors drive the electric scooter to achieve a max speed of 7 mph. It also uniquely features wireless Bluetooth speakers and GPS tracking- so you can see how far you've traveled on your Hover-1.

Jetson Flash Hoverboard: $199.99 Jetson Flash Hoverboard: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - I cannot recommend enough this incredibly powerful Jetson hoverboard that's powered by 500W dual motors- providing a max speed of 10 mph. The electric scooter's lithium-ion battery can be fully charged in up to three hours and supplies it with an amazing 12-mile range. It also comes with all-terrain wheels and Bluetooth speakers.

Hover-1 Ranger Electric Hoverboard: $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy Hover-1 Ranger Electric Hoverboard: $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Best Buy is coming through with a great saving on this hoverboard. Power down your driveway with these two 200W motors that can reach speeds up to 7 mph, and while you're doing that how about you listen to your favorite songs with the built-in Bluetooth speaker.

Hover-1 H1 Hoverboard Electric Scooter: $249.99 Hover-1 H1 Hoverboard Electric Scooter: $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - Who doesn't want a hoverboard that'll light up the night in a multi-colored display? Just grab this electric scooter for a cracking 30% discount. It offers a max speed of 9 mph that's powered by two 200W motors. And go out for a long ride, as the H1 has a nine-mile range, and you could meanwhile play your favorite playlist via the hoverboard's Bluetooth speakers.

Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Hoverboard: $249.99 Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Hoverboard: $249.99 $197.99 at Amazon

Save $52 - The Swagtron hoverboard is aimed at kids and will be a perfect Christmas present for them, so do be sure to grab this swag-alicious deal. It includes two uber-powerful 300W motors to create max speeds of 8 mph and comes with enormous 8.5-inch tires. Bluetooth speakers and multi-colored lights will also have your kids busy for ages.

Hover-1 Titan Hoverboard: $349.99 Hover-1 Titan Hoverboard: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Expect to be rolling for ages with this hoverboard, as it has an 8.4-mile range- plus roll with some speed as this electric scooter has a max speed of 7.45 mph.

More Hoverboard deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for hoverboards from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Cyber Monday deals