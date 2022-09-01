Toshiba has launched the super-cheap QLED 4K TV you've been waiting for

Audio player loading…

Toshiba’s TV arm has been showing off its latest line of affordable TVs at IFA in Berlin, with the company unveiling its first Quantum Dot displays for the UK, alongside a new series of models with Amazon’s Fire TV built-in.

Topping out the range is the company’s new QA5D line. Available in 43”, 50”, 55” and 65”, with all models featuring Quantum Dot display tech - a type of display usually found in higher-end TVs, but is now finding its way to more manufacturers and cheaper TVs.

The QA5D line up all feature Toshiba’s new TRU Picture Engine, built-in upscaling, TRU Micro Dimming and TRU Flow MEMC technology, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Sound is provided by an Onkyo speaker system, while the display’s run on Android TV operating system, with key apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, Freeview Play, Netflix, Prime Video, Twitch and YouTube all supported.

Chromecast is built-in for streaming from your phone, while Google Assistant can be accessed via a mic in the Bluetooth remote.

The QA5D is available now from Amazon, AO, Argos, Currys and Very with pricing starting at £399. An identically specced version of the range named the QL5D but running on Toshiba’s own operating system will meanwhile be available from Costco and Buy It Direct.

A rung beneath in the range is the UA3D, a cheaper, non Quantum Dot model that also runs Android TV and features much of the same functionality as its big brother, including Dolby Vision and Sound by Onkyo. Available in 43”, 50”, 55” sizes, prices start at £349.

(Image credit: Toshiba)

Elsewhere, Toshiba’s new UF3D line marks the company’s first smart TV with Fire TV built-in to launch in the UK.

Also available in 43”, 50”, 55” and 65” variants, but featuring a regular Direct LED panel, the UF3D TV’s all feature Toshiba’s TRU Picture Engine, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos as well as an Onkyo speaker system.

The TV’s key feature is its Voice Remote with built-in Alexa voice assistant, allowing users to to easily find, launch, and control content, while the UF3D also supports Apple’s Airplay streaming tech.

Available from Amazon, Argos and Currys, pricing for the UF3D starts at £369.

The UK4D range meanwhile appears to be the same as the UF3D, but omits built-in Fire TV or Android and instead runs on Toshiba’s own operating system. Available in 43”, 50”, 55” and 65” from Amazon, AO, Currys and Very, pricing is slightly cheaper at £349.

FInally, rounding out the range is the entry-level LK3C - a full HD rather than 4K model available in 32” and 43” variants, it boasts Alexa built-in and starts at a pocket-friendly £229 from Amazon, AO, Argos, and Very.

All new sets across all four ranges are set to feature the TikTok TV app built-in, allowing you to watch content from your 'For You' and 'Following' feeds on the big screen.

Analysis: New Toshiba line up will bring Quantum Dot goodness to the masses

With the name currently licensed by Turkish tech giant Vestel for the UK, the Toshiba brand has been building up a decent reputation in recent years for bringing the most coveted display tech to those on a budget.

The company was one of the first to bring out affordable large screen OLED TV’s when it released the well-regarded X98 series back in 2018 and it now looks all set to cause a stir once more with its first Quantum Dot TVs.

The tech’s main advantage is greater luminosity and better color coverage compared to what you’d expect from a regular LED display.

If the QA5D lives up to its promise, it would mark a big breakthrough for picture quality in the mid to lower range end of the market - stay tuned to Tech Radar for a full review in the coming weeks to see if Toshiba have pulled it off.