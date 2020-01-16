Tile Tracker sale: bundled deals on the all-new Tile Mate and Tile Slim

Stock up on Tile trackers for the whole family with this bundled deal from Tile. For a limited time, you can get the all-new Tile Mate and Tile Slim four-pack on sale for $59.99. That's a $15 discount and a fantastic deal for the GPS tracker combo.

Never lose your keys, wallet or phone again with the Tile Mate and Tile Slim. Attach the trackers to anything you don't want to lose, and it will send location data to the Tile app on your phone. You can even use the tracker to help find your phone - just double-tap the button on your Tile, and your phone will begin to ring even on silent mode.

The waterproof Tile Slim features a 200 ft range and a built-in three-year battery life and comes in a convenient credit card shape, so it fits perfectly into your wallet. The pocket-size Tile Mate easily attaches to everyday things and features a 200 ft range and includes a one-year replaceable battery.

Tile Mate and Tile Slim 4 Pack: $74.99 $59.99 at Tile

You can save $15 on this Tile four-pack bundle, which includes a pair of the Tile Mate and the Tile Slim GPS tracker. The trackers work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to help find your keys or phone.

View Deal

Shop more smart home products with our best cheap smart home devices and gadget deals.