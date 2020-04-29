This Samsung 65-inch 4K TV gets a $300 price cut at Best Buy

If you're looking to upgrade your TV and save money, then you've come to the right place. Best Buy's TV deals include massive price cuts from top brands like the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $799.99. That's a whopping $300 discount and the best price we've found for the QLED TV.



The Samsung Q60 Series TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung universal remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to Quantum Dot technology and 4K resolution. The big-screen TV will also look good in your home thanks to Ambient Mode, which turns a black screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance news.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've seen for the QLED TV and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich big-screen 4K TV. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Samsung TV on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

