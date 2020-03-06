This Ryzen 9 3900X deal makes it almost as cheap as a Ryzen 7

There's no doubt that AMD is going strong with some of the best processors on the market. And right now, there's a hefty discount that cuts 16% off the Ryzen 9 3900X. That might seem like a small percentage, but given the processor's $499 starting price, the discount saves you close to $100.

The Ryzen 9 3900X a perfect little monster, scoring top marks in our review thanks to its masterful performance levels, PCIe 4.0 supports, and its ability to knock out Intel at the price. It's 3.8GHz base clock and 4.6GHz boost even bring single-core performance a long way forward.

This processor features 12 cores and 24 threads, making it an absolute beast when it comes to performance in creative workloads. It comes in well the below the price of a similar 12-core chip from Intel, like the $1,189 Intel Core i9-9920X.

To take the most advantage of the Ryzen 9 3900X, you'll want to pair it with a new X570 motherboard. These motherboards will be able to offer support for the latest PCIe 4.0 standard, which doubles the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0. This enables things like exceedingly fast storage from new PCIe SSDs or powerful cards like Gigabyte's Aorus Gen4 AIC.

If you're into high-end cooling solutions, you may even be able to push the Ryzen 9 3900X loads further than its factory settings. Back in December, overclockers set world records on this chip using liquid nitrogen to keep it cool.

Given that the Ryzen 9 3900X has seen inflated prices and limited availability, it's great to see it available at a price below retail. Of course, this deal may just ensure stock is once again limited.

Don't need that much power?

