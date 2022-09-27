This new feature from WhatsApp might make Google Meet and Zoom obsolete

Audio player loading…

Sharing links for joining calls is common with video conferencing apps like Google Meet and Zoom. Now WhatsApp is bringing a similar feature to its app called 'Call Links'.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature on Facebook on Monday. He also announced that WhatsApp would start testing the encrypted video calls for up to 32 people. The call links feature will support both audio and video calls.

Here are the official announcements:

📞 Excited to introduce Call Links on @WhatsApp so you can easily start or join a call using just a link. Available for both audio and video calls starting this week. pic.twitter.com/SfSJMlMYEmSeptember 26, 2022 See more

Planning a call with long-distance friends? Need to chat live last minute? Now you can create and send a call link to anyone on WhatsApp, even if they’re not in your contacts 🔗 Add the link to an invite or send in a chat, now planning and joining calls is easier than ever.September 26, 2022 See more

It works like a Zoom or Google Meet call. You have to create a call link, which you can share with your friends and family to invite them to the call.

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

You can create a call link by going to the 'Calls' tab on WhatsApp. Where you'll see the option to 'Create call link'.

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

A call link will be created after clicking that link, which you can share with others. When someone clicks on the link, they will be added to the call.

WhatsApp is targeting Google Meet and Zoom directly

WhatsApp calls currently support only eight persons at a time. WhatsApp rolling out the call links feature and expanding the number of people in a call is to be seen as an effort to push WhatsApp into the video conferencing sector.

WhatsApp can take a massive pie of Marketshare from Google Meet and Zoom if all goes correctly. The reach of WhatsApp is unmatched in countries like India. If WhatsApp can provide a user experience in video conferencing similar to Google Meet, it can pretty much become a popular feature in the app.

WhatsApp should also ensure this feature will work seamlessly with the PC counterpart of WhatsApp as a big chunk of video conferencing is still carried out by using laptops and PCs.