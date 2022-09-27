This new feature from WhatsApp might make Google Meet and Zoom obsolete

By Abhijith S
Call links are here for WhatsApp calls

WhatsApp call links
(Image credit: WhatsApp)
Sharing links for joining calls is common with video conferencing apps like Google Meet and Zoom. Now WhatsApp is bringing a similar feature to its app called 'Call Links'. 

Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature on Facebook on Monday. He also announced that WhatsApp would start testing the encrypted video calls for up to 32 people. The call links feature will support both audio and video calls. 

It works like a Zoom or Google Meet call. You have to create a call link, which you can share with your friends and family to invite them to the call. 

You can create a call link by going to the 'Calls' tab on WhatsApp. Where you'll see the option to 'Create call link'. 

A call link will be created after clicking that link, which you can share with others. When someone clicks on the link, they will be added to the call. 

WhatsApp is targeting Google Meet and Zoom directly

WhatsApp calls currently support only eight persons at a time. WhatsApp rolling out the call links feature and expanding the number of people in a call is to be seen as an effort to push WhatsApp into the video conferencing sector. 

WhatsApp can take a massive pie of Marketshare from Google Meet and Zoom if all goes correctly. The reach of WhatsApp is unmatched in countries like India. If WhatsApp can provide a user experience in video conferencing similar to Google Meet, it can pretty much become a popular feature in the app. 

WhatsApp should also ensure this feature will work seamlessly with the PC counterpart of WhatsApp as a big chunk of video conferencing is still carried out by using laptops and PCs. 

Abhijith S
Abhijith S
Tech Expert

Abhijith specialises in phones, computing and everything Tech at Techradar. He is based out of Kerala. He has been writing about Tech since 2013, on his own blog. He also used to host a YouTube channel about phones. 

