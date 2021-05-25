This 65-inch OLED TV gets a massive $400 price cut ahead of Memorial Day sales

Just ahead of the highly anticipated Memorial Day sales event, you can snag a fantastic deal on this stunning 65-inch OLED TV. For a limited time, Best Buy has this Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,899.99 (was $1,499.99). That's a massive $400 discount and a fantastic price for a feature-rich OLED TV.

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Just ahead of the Memorial Day sales event, this 2021 OLED TV has a massive $400 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

This 65-inch Vizio 4K TV has everything and more than you'd want for your dream TV. You'll be able to watch movies and TV shows with brilliant colors and stunning contrasts thanks to the OLED Ultra Color Spectrum, which produces over a billion shades of intense color. The Vizio TV also features an IQ Ultra processor, which provides a life-like viewing experience with crisp images and vibrant colors. You're also getting a bezel-less frame and SmartCast, which allows you to stream your favorite apps from the all-new remote or your smartphone.



While we're still waiting on Best Buy's official Memorial Day sale, this is a fantastic deal to snag before the holiday event even begins. If you're interested in more offers, we've included the best early Memorial Day sales below that are happening right now.

