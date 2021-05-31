Memorial Day TV deals can save you $400 on a powerful OLED display

Memorial Day TV sales are offering some excellent deals across the price range right now, but if you're looking for a premium display this offer on the 65-inch Vizio OLED is a must-see. Today's Memorial Day TV deals can save you $400 on this powerful screen, dropping that price all the way down to $1,499.99 (was $1,899.99) right now. That makes this one of the best TV deals we've seen from the Best Buy Memorial Day sales event.

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This 2021 OLED TV has a massive $400 discount for anyone visiting the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

This 65-inch Vizio 4K TV has everything and more than you'd want for your dream TV. You'll be able to watch movies and TV shows with brilliant colors and stunning contrasts thanks to the OLED Ultra Color Spectrum, which produces over a billion shades of intense color. The Vizio TV also features an IQ Ultra processor, which provides a life-like viewing experience with crisp images and vibrant colors. You're also getting a bezel-less frame and SmartCast, which allows you to stream your favorite apps from the all-new remote or your smartphone.



See more top Memorial Day TV deals from the Best Buy Memorial Day sale below and keep in mind, these fantastic offers end on Monday, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More Memorial Day TV sales from Best Buy

Toshiba 32-inch 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Best Buy has this 32-inch HD TV from Toshiba on sale for just $159.99 in its latest Memorial Day TV deals. This budget set comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote, so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more.

Insignia 50-inch 4K TV: $379.99 $339.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Get this 50-inch 4K TV from Toshiba on sale for just $339.99 at the Best Buy Memorial Day TV sale. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in for easy streaming and includes an Alexa-enabled voice remote.

Hisense 65-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $599.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $70 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and a voice remote, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.View Deal

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $749.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You can get this stunning Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $649.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day TV sales event. The 70-inch set delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors and sharp contrast thanks to the powerful 4K crystal processor.

Samsung 70-inch 7 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $679.99. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Crystal Processor 4K and the PurColor technology delivers bright, bold images with sharp contrast.

