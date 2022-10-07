These new GPU support brackets keep your graphics card safe from sag

Audio player loading…

In what may be a response to a growing trend, Cooler Master released its own GPU support bracket, called the MasterAccessory ARGB GPU (opens in new tab) support bracket.

With the sizes and weights of the best graphics card increasing with every generation, there’s a risk of said graphics card sagging inside the chassis, which can damage your motherboard’s PCI-e slot. The support bracket is made of two parts: a beam that is fitted next to the graphics card and wedged into place with brackets that hold the beam in place and prevent the card from sagging.

Cooler Master’s support bracket is made of tempered glass and features some gorgeous RGB lighting. Meanwhile, Zotac (opens in new tab) has its own brand of support brackets that works similarly to the Cooler Master version, though it comes with the GPU instead of it requiring a separate purchase. And there are more and more manufacturers and suppliers releasing support brackets, including Corsair, Atlas, V1Tech, and more.

Are GPU support brackets really necessary?

Based on the number of brackets being released, it's clear manufacturers and suppliers are on board with this GPU support brackets trend. Makes sense, considering that this is yet another revenue stream for these companies. And even with the overall decreased spending in the tech industry, there are still plenty of buyers who are willing to pay for expensive fixes for minor problems.

In general, sag isn’t the greatest threat to either a GPU or a motherboard. In fact, unless your GPU is hanging at a 45-degree angle (opens in new tab), the effects are inconsequential. Aesthetically, though, this could be a problem and if your GPU card is an important visual component of your PC build, then it’s most likely worth investing in a support bracket.

There are also plenty of guides that showcase how to make cheap support brackets with everything from Lego blocks to hooking string around your GPU to stabilize it. Perhaps, then, we have no real need for expensive brackets, but when has that ever stopped dedicated PC builders?