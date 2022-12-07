The Rings of Power season 2 adds Game of Thrones and Bridgerton stars to its cast

Audio player loading…

Amazon Studios has announced eight more cast members for The Rings of Power season 2.

In a press release, Amazon revealed the latest bunch of actors who have signed on to appear in recurring roles in its high fantasy series. The octet join seven other actors who recently penned deals to star in The Rings of Power season 2, including Sam Hazeldine, who will replace Joseph Mawle as Adar in the show's next installment.

His Dark Materials season 3 alumnus Will Keen, Bridgerton's Calum Lynch, and Game of Thrones' Kevin Eldon are among the show's new cast members. Amazon hasn't revealed which characters these actors will portray, but that won't stop The Lord of the Rings' global fanbase from trying to work out who they might play.

Here's a full list on the eight actors who have joined The Rings of Power for its second season:

William Chubb (The Sandman, Pistol)

Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones, Shadow and Bone)

Will Keen (His Dark Materials, The Crown)

Selina Lo (Hellraiser, Boss Level)

Calum Lynch (Bridgerton, Derry Girls)

Stuart Bowman (Versailles, Alex Rider)

Gavi Singh Chera (The Lazarus Project, The Undeclared War)

Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Lovesick, The Bay)

The Rings of Power season 2 entered full production in mid-October. One of the best Prime Video shows has not returned to New Zealand to film its second season, though. Instead, development on Amazon's Lord of the Rings has moved to the UK, with Bray Film Studios and Bovingdon Airfield being used as primary filming locations. Principal photography could also extend to other parts of the UK, as well as Europe, with showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay stating as much in a preview screening that TechRadar attended in late September.

The Prime Video series' second season doesn't have a release date yet, but it's unlikely to return to our screens until mid-2024 at the very earliest. That's based on the amount of filming needed to complete its likely eight-episode run, plus the show's lengthy post-production phase once principal photography ends.

In the meantime, a Rings of Power docuseries is available to stream on Prime Video right now, which details the extensive development behind Amazon's expensive Lord of the Rings prequel TV series. All eight episodes of The Rings of Power season 1, which has been watched by over 100 million people worldwide since its September 2 launch, are also available to watch on Amazon's streaming platform.

TechRadar will be on hand to bring you even more content concerning The Rings of Power season 2 as and when it drops. While we wait for the next big piece of news to arrive, read our Rings of Power season 1 ending explained article (if you're all caught up on the show). Alternatively, find out why The Stranger's big reveal was held back from the cast until the last moment, or get the lowdown on when that Sauron actor found out he was playing the series' primary villain.

The Rings of Power season 1 is available to stream in full on Prime Video now.