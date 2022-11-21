The Rings of Power docuseries is a Lord of the Rings fan's dream homecoming

Audio player loading…

Surprise! A new docuseries about The Rings of Power's development has been released on Prime Video.

Available on Amazon's streaming service today (November 21), The Making of The Rings of Power invites you back to Middle-earth to get a unreleased behind-the-scenes look at how the hit high fantasy series was brought to life. To coincide with the Prime Video documentary's forthcoming launch, a trailer – showing what Lord of the Rings can expect from the special look series – has also dropped online.

Check out The Making of The Rings of Power trailer below:

In a press release, Amazon provided more details on what fans will see when they watch The Making of The Rings of Power.

The docuseries will take audiences inside the creation of the show's multiple realms, including key locations Númenor and Khazad-dûm, behind-the-scenes footage of the series being filmed, and exclusive interviews with the cast, creators, and other prominent crew members.

Other aspects of the docuseries will explore how certain scenes were developed from concept art stage through to their real-life counterparts, the crafting of the weapons, clothing, and set designs, and the series' physically demanding action sequences.

Each of the show's eight episodes has a corresponding entry, meaning fans can take a deep dive into one – or all – of The Rings of Power season 1's entries.

Those wishing to stream The Making of The Rings of Power can do so on their TVs, streaming sticks or devices, Prime Video-based web browsers, and mobile devices. Additionally, the documentary can be launched anytime while fans are streaming the show, aiding viewers' immersion in all aspects of the prequel project. Here's a quick rundown of how to access the docuseries on the device of your choice:

Mobile device or web browser on Prime Video – move your cursor, tap the screen, and/or pause the show to reveal on-screen X-Ray controls. Use these to start watching the behind-the-scenes entry for each episode. To watch the docuseries in full screen mode, tap "X-Ray View All" in the top left of the screen.

– move your cursor, tap the screen, and/or pause the show to reveal on-screen X-Ray controls. Use these to start watching the behind-the-scenes entry for each episode. To watch the docuseries in full screen mode, tap "X-Ray View All" in the top left of the screen. TVs or streaming devices – Navigate to The Rings of Power's Prime Video page. Scroll down to the Bonus Content section of the show's main page to stream each episode's installment.

Will The Rings of Power documentary discuss the season 1 finale's biggest surprises? (Image credit: Prime Video)

The Rings of Power season 1 was a major hit for Amazon, with the eight-episode series being viewed by 100 million Prime Video subscribers worldwide – 25 million of whom tuned into the show's two-episode premiere alone, which makes it the biggest Prime Video premiere of all-time. Combined, viewers streamed The Rings of Power across 24 billion minutes (417 million hours), breaking all kinds of records on Amazon's streamer and making it one of the best Prime Video shows ever.

For many viewers – us included – The Rings of Power's success won't come as a surprise. In our review of The Rings of Power's premiere, we called it "the new prestige TV jewel in Prime Video's crown", adding "it's epic fantasy at its magical best; a series that simultaneously honors J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary works and tells a captivating original tale".

The Rings of Power season 2 was greenlit by Amazon Studios in August 2021, with production beginning in October 2022. Unlike season 1 and Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies, the prequel series' second season won't be shot in New Zealand. Instead, principal photography will be primarily set in the UK, with the potential for some secondary filming to take place in Europe.

For more content based around the wildly popular show, read our Rings of Power season 1 ending explained article. Alternatively, get more intel from the cast in our exclusive chats, including when this actor realized he was really playing Sauron and why The Stranger's big reveal was held back until the very last moment.

The Rings of Power season 1 is available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video now.