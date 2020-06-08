The PC Gaming Show will feature over 50 games – tune in on June 13

The PC Gaming Show will broadcast from Los Angeles on June 13, and is set to include a massive lineup of more than 50 games.

It’s set to be the biggest show in the event’s six-year history, with plenty of exclusive trailers, interviews and exciting reveals – you won’t want to miss it. You can tune-in at 11am PT / 7pm BST on June 13 via Twitch or YouTube.

The PC Gaming Show will include an exclusive interview with Rocketwerkz founder Dean Hall about his next project; a first-look at Surgeon Simulator 2 from Bossa Studios; and a brand new trailer from New Blood Interactive. There will also be a special surprise for Torchlight 3 fans, as well as several new trailers from Humble Games. Expect a lot more surprises, too.

Here are some of the studios who are participating:

2K Games (Mafia: Definitive Edition)

Amazon Games (New World)

Atlus

Battlestate Games (Escape From Tarkov)

Bossa Studios (Surgeon Simulator 2)

Brace Yourself Games

Coffee Stain Studios

DONTNOD

Funcom

FJRD

Frontier Developments

Glumberland (Ooblets)

Humble Games

New Blood Interactive

Merge Games

Modus Games

Mythical

Perfect World (Torchlight 3, Remnant: From the Ashes)

The Wandering Band

Rebellion

Red Sails Team

Rocketwerkz

ROCKFISH Games (Everspace 2)

SEGA

Tripwire Interactive

WolfEye Studios (Weird West)

XSEED Games

Yaza Games

...and more surprise announcements

Game on

“With this year’s PC Gaming Show, we still wanted to deliver on the spectacle and level of production that gamers expect from gaming press conferences,” says Evan Lahti, Global Editor-in-Chief at PC Gamer, a subsidiary of Future PLC. “We’re not going to just show people a two-hour Zoom call with some video games in it. We want this to be a unique and fun moment for PC gaming.”

Although the Los Angeles theater where the show usually takes place won’t be open, this year’s event will mix live and pre-recorded elements to showcase the most exciting games being made on PC. Viewers across all platforms will also see selected comments that will be placed into the broadcast live via Hovercast, a cross-platform interactivity platform, so make sure you share your thoughts.

Finally, Intel returns to the PC Gaming Show and will debut a custom PC build, which is themed on one of this year’s featured games. One lucky fan will also have a chance to win the monster gaming rig at a later date.